Your Guide to Surviving the Rainy Weather 

Anastasia Rozakos

Going into this week, I knew a lot was going on for Clemson University. With Homecoming floats, Halloween, exams and the football game, I knew I would be busy. However, I did not foresee the torrential downpour this week had in store. Unfortunately, the weather does not change the fact that I, and probably you, have a lot to do. That said, here are the steps you can take to survive the rain and keep your schedule rolling.

Step One

Please, I beg you, wear a rain jacket or bring an umbrella. I know this seems obvious, but believe it or not, some people will forgo this step entirely. Trust me, I would know (I’m looking at you, Freshman year me). Even if you think it’s just drizzling, be safe and wear some water-resistant layers. You will thank yourself later when you are still in dry clothes for your first (and last) class.

Step Two

Wear your hair in a way that will protect it from the weather. This could mean covering it with a hat or hood or even doing a specific style. While your hair may not seem like a top priority, it can have a big impact on your day. Hair can take a while to dry once it’s gotten wet. According to Dr Darji, in an article written by Beth Ann Mayer for Parade, “Cold air and wet hair can make your core body temperature drop.” So, getting your hair wet can make you colder as you go about your day. The only thing worse than being wet is being cold and wet. So do yourself a favor and protect your hair from the rain.

Step Three

Choose your shoes wisely. While this may be common sense, it’s an important step to note. Shoes can make or break your day. No one wants to go through their classes with wet socks. Seriously, having wet socks is absolutely miserable. Please pick a pair of waterproof shoes, or if you are completely unprepared (me, I’m this one), choose shoes with thick rubber soles. This should hopefully keep the fabric part of your shoes above any puddles, keeping your socks relatively dry.

Step Four

Make sure to change out of your clothes once you get back home. Do not even take a second to sit down. You need to remove your shoes (and socks!), and any other layers that have gotten wet. Then immediately put those damp clothes into the wash. Not only will getting out of wet clothes and into dry ones warm you up, it will keep you prepared for the next day. You don’t want to let your damp clothes sit out too long because you will need them again tomorrow. Plus, your clothes will start to smell. If you handle getting your clothes washed right when you get home, you will set yourself up for success for the rest of the week.

Step Five

Fix yourself a hot drink, and get cozy. Once you have finally made it out of the rain and wet clothes, you deserve to reward yourself. Rainy days aren’t all bad; they are the perfect time to curl up with a book or movie under a warm blanket. You’ve officially made it through the day and are done dealing with the rain (at least until tomorrow). So fix yourself some tea or cocoa, and bundle up while the storm rages on outside.

Whether you love or hate the rain, it’s here to stay this week. So get your umbrella and rainboots and prepare to get a little wet. Don’t let the weather keep you from doing everything you have planned. With these steps in mind, I hope you can make it through the week— mostly dry.