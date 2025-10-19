Your Guide to Surviving College with a Roommate 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anastasia Rozakos

Living with a roommate is one of the most impactful things you will experience in your first year of college. For better or worse, you will have to learn to share a space with another person, which can come with some challenges. Luckily, there are some things you can do to make sharing a room a little bit easier.

Something I did during my freshman year was to make a roommate contract. No, I don’t mean the kind you do with your RCM. I mean, sitting down with your roomie and creating a handwritten list of things you are or are not okay with. This includes things like food sharing, guests, and cleanliness. Outlining what you are comfortable with makes respecting each other’s boundaries easier. Plus, it can help back you up if these boundaries are crossed.

Another thing to remember about roommates is that everyone has a different experience. Some people will be best friends with their roommates, seriously, they will be glued at the hip. Other people will not be able to stand their roommate, and it will cause some major problems. Still, there are some who just live with their roommate; they are friends, but not besties. Remembering that everyone has a different roommate experience will help you make peace with whatever your situation is. Comparing your situation to others won’t make you feel better; in fact, it could make things worse.

It’s important to make sure you are communicating with your roommate. If something is bothering you, tell them. They can’t read your mind, and they will adjust their behavior if they are reasonable. However, they can’t change anything if you never give them a chance to.

Finally, listen to your gut. While most issues are solvable, do not let yourself be pushed beyond your limit. You have a shared space, so both of you should feel comfortable and safe in your room. If you find yourself avoiding your space or feel like you’re living in a nightmare, talk to your RCM. There are ways to move rooms if necessary, so remember to advocate for yourself.

Having a roommate is a unique and personal experience. It teaches you many lessons about sharing, communicating, and creating boundaries. However, it can also help you form lasting and meaningful friendships. Your first year at college is full of ups and downs, and whether your roommate experience is an up or down, it shapes your college journey. Regardless of whether you end your first year with a good friend or a good story, everything will be alright. College is hard, but you are more than capable of handling anything that comes your way.