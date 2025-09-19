Your Fall Bucket List— Budget Edition 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anastasia Rozakos

It’s that time of year again, and you know what that means. Pumpkin spice is in the air, and the leaves are on the ground— or at least, they’re thinking about it. Fall is officially here, okay, maybe not quite, but according to Instagram (and my heart!), it’s here.

Between football games and classes, you may want to get into the autumnal spirit without breaking the bank. If that’s the case, I have just the list for you! Here’s your local guide (it’s me, I’m the local) for things to do in the fall as a broke college student.

No. One

One of the easiest and cheapest ways to experience fall is to see the changing leaves. Luckily for us, Clemson is near some of the best fall views in the nation. According to Larry Dean, a travel and outdoor expert, “The Blue Ridge Mountains offer one of the most colorful and longest-running fall color seasons in the world.” This makes it perfect for a long drive down the Blue Ridge Parkway. Now imagine this: you are driving through the mountains, windows down, wind rushing through your hair and the smell of autumn leaves surrounding you. With a short drive into Appalachia, this dream is a reality.

No. Two

If you were expecting pumpkins to be on this list, you were absolutely right. Pumpkin patches are another classic fall activity, but do you know what’s better than a pumpkin patch? A pumpkin town! Pumpkintown, SC, is the perfect place to get into the spirit of the season. Pumpkintown is just outside of Clemson, so it is perfect for a short-day trip!

No. Three

Apple strudel, apple pie, apple butter. All three of these tasty fall treats are staples in any fall cookbook. What do they have in common? Apples! Apples are one of the best fruits of the season, and lucky for us, they are super easy to access. Apple picking is one of my favorite activities this time of year, and several apple orchards are up the road from Clemson. All it takes is one short drive, and your apple dreams will come true!

Next time your friends complain that there is nothing to do, you’ll know just the thing. All three activities are perfect for a college kid on a budget and will turn your boring weekend into unforgettable memories. I can’t wait to see all the autumn posts overtake my feed!