What’s the Deal With Banned Books?

Sarah Ferrell

Banning books has become increasingly prevalent in today’s society. The topic frequently makes headlines, and oftentimes, banned books have their own table in a bookstore. But what’s the deal with censorship, and why does it matter?

In my research, I asked myself: Does banning books inspire more curiosity about the content? Margaret Atwood, the author of The Handmaid’s Tale, argues yes. In an article written for The Atlantic, she wrote: “To those who seek to stop young people from reading The Handmaid’s Tale: Good luck with that. It’ll only make them want to read it more.” Atwood’s novel has been banned in various places in the United States, such as Texas, Florida, Tennessee and others, according to the PEN America Index of School Book Bans – 2024-2025. However, Atwood’s novel is not the only piece of literature facing such controversy. The number of book bans in the United States has gradually been increasing in recent years. Since July of 2021, 22,810 cases have been brought against books, and the normalization of book banning seems to be growing.

I have personally read The Handmaid’s Tale twice throughout my education: once in my senior year of high school and once in my sophomore year of college. It’s true that the novel can be graphic and unsettling, but that’s what made it so impactful for me. It challenges readers, like myself, to confront heavy topics and think critically about social issues and challenges. Despite being published in 1985, the novel is still relevant today and offers insight into the workings of society.

Atwood defines her novel as Speculative Fiction as opposed to Science Fiction, lending an air of plausibility to her works. Similarly, Atwood states in the Introduction to The Handmaid’s Tale that all her ideas for the fictional society of Gilead were inspired by real events in history. She says, “No imaginary gizmos, no imaginary laws, no imaginary atrocities. God is in the details, they say. So is the devil.” Through presenting past atrocities and events in history to the reader in a digestible form, Atwood’s goal is to teach us to learn from our mistakes and warn us against repeating them.

The Handmaid’s Tale is not the only book that has been banned for its content. There has been a wave of banning books whose contents contain information about LGBTQIA+ identities. Many have been banned for the suggestion of being “sexually explicit,” which critics argue diminishes representation throughout media available in schools or libraries. Many students and children learn through reading. The existence of different cultures, races, gender identities and sexualities can be introduced to students who might not be surrounded by much diversity. Many of these banned books are banned for discussing potentially uncomfortable topics, but the exposure of these ideas can give students a broader education and understanding of the world. While parents have every right to monitor what their children consume, institutions like schools are meant to provide a wide and varied range of materials to students. Students may choose not to read a book that doesn’t interest them, but taking the option away from all students can be unfair to those who are interested.

After researching, it has become clear to me that it’s important to seek out the content that is being banned and form your own opinions on the material. Not liking a book’s contents is fine, but wanting to restrict others’ access to the same novel based on personal opinions infringes upon others’ rights. There are many nuances to the topic of banned books, and opinions will differ from person to person, so it’s important to stay informed. I encourage you to check out a banned books list and see which books you have read—and if there are none, pick one from the list and see what all the fuss is about.