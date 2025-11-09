What Your Favorite Cooper Library Floor Says About You

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anastasia Rozakos

Ah, it’s that time of year again. Fall leaves litter the ground, the smell of pine and fresh coffee fills the air and exams are approaching. Yeah, every college student knows exactly what I’m talking about. We all know what final season means: studying at all hours in R.M. Cooper Library. In fact, that’s where I am writing this. So, while I ignore the assignments I have piling up, I find myself pondering a critical question. What does the floor you choose to study on say about you? Surely, it gives insight into your inner psyche, right? Maybe it’s like a Clemson Hogwarts house? Or, and more likely, I’ve fried my brain with coffee and notes. Regardless, I’ve set my mind to this question. So, what does the floor you study on say about you? Let’s find out!

Floor No. Six

I’m feeling crazy today, so we are going to start from the top, and work our way down (I’m going stir crazy in here)! Floor six is the top and loudest floor. I’ve always found it best for group projects and study sessions that are filled with yapping breaks. However, if this is your designated study spot, regardless of your company, I think it says a lot about you. My best guess is that you thrive in bustling environments. Having noise, and even a little chaos, helps you zone in. While it can be chaotic for some, you find comfort and peace in the clamour. I think this is a superpower (one that I am sorely lacking). I may not be able to join your study sessions, but I am definitely impressed from afar.

Floor No. Five

Floor five is pretty similar to floor six, but in my opinion, it’s a lot less intimidating. You can still talk with friends, but it tends to be a bit quieter. Let’s be real for a second, though, you aren’t here for the vibes. No, you are here for the coffee. That caffeine addiction may keep you up at night, but with finals around the corner, it also keeps you on the grind. A true academic weapon, living off of energy drinks and muffins. Trust that I am applauding you all the way from my bed, as you study away at two in the morning.

Floor No. Four

If your favorite floor is the fourth floor, I can only assume two things. One, you are here because you need to print something out (same). Or, two, you are really low-maintenance and vibe with the first floor you walk into. I think the fourth floor is the most neutral of all the levels in Cooper Library. It’s open, there’s a P.O.D. market and a decent amount of seats. However, it does make me wonder how frequently you visit the library. Maybe you have other special spots across campus, but I feel like most who use the fourth floor are in and out. At least that’s how I use it when I’m there.

Floor No. Three

Now we are starting to get to the quieter levels. This is the first floor; you have to go down the stairs, and the noise levels drop significantly. The third floor is home to Clemson’s Writing Lab and features several booths and tables for students to use. If you study here, I feel like you are trying to lock in, but without the intensity of the bottom two floors. There are still windows, and while quiet, I think you can get away with a couple of whispers. This is the first floor that I believe serious studying gets done (in my experience, anyway).

Floor No. Two

The second floor is where things start to get really studious. With no natural light or windows, the dimly lit rooms provide the perfect place to hunker down and get to work. I tend to end up here when I need to get work done, and let me tell you, the people around me are focused like crazy. If this is your go-to study place, I think you need quiet to concentrate. Distractions might get you off topic, and friendly study sessions may turn into full hangouts. I don’t know about y’all, but even whispering down here feels like a crime.

Floor No. One

The final, and bottom floor of Cooper Library is like no other. I lovingly refer to it as the dungeon, because it lives in the depths of Clemson. If you study on the bottom floor, you are truly absorbed in your work. You want no distractions, noise or even daylight. No, this floor is meant for one thing and one thing only: work. While some may find this level impossibly quiet, or even creepy, you find it perfect for studying. I fear I fall into this category. If I need to get something done, I will probably end up down in the basement. Not everyone likes it on the first floor, but for those of us who do, it is a blessing.

Now that we have gone through all the floors (and I have properly wasted my study time), I feel like we have a good foundation for understanding what each floor says about you. Regardless of where you study, pat yourself on the back for taking the time to get your work done. College is hard, and exam season is even harder. Whichever floor you find works best is the best one for you. These were my personal thoughts and observations, but I would love to hear yours. What do you think the floor you study on says about you? Let us know, we’re dying to hear from you!