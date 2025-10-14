This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendall Powell

The term “performative male” has become popular in recent months. It has especially taken college campuses by storm. Going off similar events in big cities, college campuses have begun to host performative male contests. Clemson’s very own fashion club organized such an event last Sunday. With a total of 68 contestants and an amphitheater full of spectators, people are clearly interested.

So, what is a performative male?

Performative males, to put plainly, are men trying to be something they’re not. According to Urban Dictionary, the term is “a subgenre of ‘nice guys’ that tries too hard to be in touch with their feminine side.” They trade stereotypical masculine styles to appeal to the feminine eye. Performative men carry reusable tote bags, they wear wired headphones, they drink oatmilk matcha lattes and carry a copy of some feminist literature. None of these things are inherently bad; some people genuinely prefer these options. The catch is that these men don’t genuinely enjoy their choices. They embrace “their feminine side” to attract women hoping to woo them. It’s an act they put on routinely, denying their own tastes and personalities.

So, why is everyone obsessed?

Women across the board have experienced men like this or at least something very similar. Whether simply seeing them in public or having firsthand experience with an ex-boyfriend, it’s enough to have a good laugh. After all, caricatures are based on humor. The Clemson Fashion Club displayed this perfectly. I laughed at the tampons thrown into the crowd. I observed the impromptu women’s literature book club. I even celebrated when a lifesize Labubu won the entire thing.

Preformative men are all around, so listen out for Clairo songs, be wary of a cropped tee and stay safe out there.