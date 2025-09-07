What I Wish I Knew My First Year at Clemson

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing quite like your first year at Clemson, your first game in Death Valley, tiger paws in every corner and the rush of independence. Between all of the orange and purple, there are a lot of lessons that no one warns you about. Consider this your unofficial first-year survival guide, straight from the tigers who have been here.

Don’t Stress If You Haven’t Found Your People Yet

It might seem like everyone around you has already found their best friends by week two, but spoiler alert: they haven’t. Most friendships take time, and that is okay. Be patient; you’ll meet tons of people in your first year in class, clubs or randomly downtown at 1 a.m. The right ones will stick.

Starbucks Lines Will Test You

Here’s the truth: if you’re sprinting to Starbucks at Douthit ten minutes before class, you’re setting yourself up for failure. The line is basically a social event. The same goes for Starbucks in Cooper Library around midterm season. Good luck getting your iced coffee and breakfast croissant.

It’s Okay if Clemson Doesn’t Feel Like “Home” Right Away

Don’t let Instagram fool you — college is not magical from day one. It can feel awkward, lonely and overwhelming. Slowly, little things like game days, trips to Cook Out or hanging out with friends at Core start to add up. One day, you’ll realize it feels like home; you just have to give it time.

Don’t Sleep on Professors’ Office Hours

Office hours sounded intimidating my first year, but they are one of the easiest ways to get ahead in college. Professors want you to succeed and come to their office hours, even if it’s just to ask a simple question. It makes you more than just another name on the roster, and yes, it can help when grades roll around.

There’s No Such Thing as Too Much Orange

You might think you came to Clemson with enough orange, but trust us, you didn’t. At Clemson, orange is a lifestyle. Game day fits, Solid Orange Fridays, random days in the week — you can never go wrong. So stock up, because there’s truly no such thing as too much orange here.

Get to Know Your Professors

This one goes hand in hand with office hours, but it’s more than that. Building a genuine connection with your professors can lead to mentorships, letters of recommendation and even an internship someday. They see hundreds of students a day, so make sure they remember you.

Say Yes to Random Invites

My best memories from my first year came from the things I didn’t have planned weeks in advance. Sometimes it’s a late-night run to Raising Cane’s, a last-minute decision to go downtown with new people or just someone asking you to go to lunch. Say yes! You never know what small moments can turn into new friendships.

Greek Life Isn’t the Only Way to Get Involved

At Clemson, Greek life is big, but it isn’t everything. There are countless clubs, intramurals and student organizations (hi! that’s where we come in). Find your people where you feel the most comfortable, whether it’s a service club, sports team or something creative.

Your first year is a mix of new experiences, late nights and a lot of orange. It won’t always be easy, but it will be fun. We’ll be cheering you on the whole way!