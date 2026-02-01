Tips For Starting A Journal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Alexia Monclova

Staring at a blank page can feel intimidating. Believe it or not, many people think so – I know I did. You might want to journal but have no idea what to write, or worry that you’re “doing it wrong”. However, journaling doesn’t need rules to be meaningful. It is up to you to figure out your own style and structure. Whether it is in the morning or at midnight, you can scribble your thoughts whenever it is convenient. With a few simple tips, it can become an easy habit that helps you organize your thoughts, express emotions and grow over time.

No. One Don’t Pressure Yourself into a Schedule

Make it a habit, not a chore. When starting to journal, you might want to do it all the time, sometimes even setting a reminder to get it done. This can cause it to feel forced and more like an obligation. Take a break. Journaling should support you, not stress you out. To help build the habit you can pair it with something you enjoy. For example, if you always drink your warm coffee in the morning, you can start journaling with it. Adding it to an existing routine will create a more seamless transition into a habit. While consistency helps build the habit, it isn’t a big deal if you miss a day or a week. Giving yourself a break helps avoid burnout and leads to a more sustainable habit.

No. Two Structure Isn’t a Necessity

Pick a format you enjoy—use a notebook, a notes app, or a digital journal—whatever feels easiest and most comfortable to you. Once you have your platform, it comes down to what to actually write. It is your journal, you get to pick. Writing about your day or what you ate can help get the words flowing. Journals are for exploration, not perfection. Cross things out. Ramble. That’s okay. Spelling, grammar, and neatness don’t matter. You don’t even need to write pages. A few sentences or bullet points are more than enough. There’s no “right” way to journal. It is left to the writer’s discretion.

No. Three Be Honest with Yourself

Write what you truly think and feel. Your journal is private. You don’t have to worry and hold back when it comes to being emotional, dramatic, cringey or blunt. Honesty is where the value comes from in journaling. If you’re angry, confused, bored, jealous, excited, or unsure—those feelings are worth writing down exactly as they are. Sometimes naming a feeling actually helps you process and understand yourself. Your journal is for your eyes only and those who you chose to share it with. The more honest you are, the more your journal becomes a safe place. One where you can reflect, grow, and be fully yourself without judgment.