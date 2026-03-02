The Decline Of Earring Stacks

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendall Powell

Fashion trends often come and go with the seasons. They can be anywhere from micro trends to staple pieces of an era. In recent years, due to further understanding of anatomy, as well as the trend of “constellation piercings,” ear piercings were on the rise. An eclectic stack of studs and hoops became desirable. Brands began offering more backing styles to accommodate the amount of jewelry on a single ear. The more piercings one got, the more jewelry they could wear. This allowed people to wear different styles at once, experimenting with how a shape could compliment the overall style.

However, trends come and go. Earring stacks in their standard sense are declining. We’re now seeing a push for less earrings, or rather, less noticeable earrings. The days of chunky are slowing. It’s classy to wear thin, complimentary pieces that occasionally catch the eye. Celebrities, such as Kylie Jenner, are being photographed with piercings unused, no jewelry–simply the piercing on display.

I personally enjoy my earring stack, and plan to get more piercings in the future. However, there is something to be said for the simple beauty without the exorbitance of jewelry. It’s elegant, truly, an allowance for one’s features to be the main focal point without the distraction of a gleaming metal.

Just remember, trends come and go, embrace your style. Whatever kind of earring stack you prefer, show them off proudly. You put in too much time and money not to.