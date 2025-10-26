Quick Halloween Costumes (You Only Need a Sheet) 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is officially upon us (yes, for real this time), and that can only mean one thing. Halloweekend is about to begin. For us procrastinators, this is about the time that no costume panic sinks in. Never fear, for I have compiled a list of costumes that only require a sheet, accessories and dreams.

No. One Mummy

In my opinion, a mummy is one of the most underrated costumes a person can do. Literally all you need is strips of fabric, in this case, a sheet. You can make this costume as revealing or modest as you want. Since it’s strips of fabric, how much you show is completely up to you. I would recommend wearing something underneath your layers. If you choose this costume, be sure to follow your heart and secure your wrappings tightly.

No. Two Goddess

This next costume is heavily inspired by a good old-fashioned toga party. Using a sheet to create a toga is nothing new for college campuses, but did you know adding gold accessories to this look can elevate it to a godly grecian look? Bonus tip: Some girls use pillowcases instead of sheets for a shorter, chicer costume.

No. Three Ghost

By far, the most classic costume to use a sheet is the ghost. This is the simplest costume on the list, as all you need is a sheet with eye holes. Once you can see, your costume is done. Besides being an iconic look, a ghost costume makes for awesome pictures. Plus, it’s super cheap.

Hopefully, this list of quick, sheet-based costumes will give you some Halloween inspiration. With only a few days to go, we wish you luck in all your Halloweekend quests. Stay safe, and have a happy Halloween!