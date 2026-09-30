Pumpkin Spice-Maxxing 101

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By: Emma Evans

Fall is officially here, and with it comes everyone’s favorite flavor: pumpkin spice. It’s in the coffee, it’s in the candles, it’s in the freaking air particles! The nostalgic flavor and scent is what brings the college girls out of hibernation, gives them life and makes them ready to take on the first semester.

Pumpkin spice isn’t just a flavor; it’s a feeling, a good feeling. It is magical. It can make a five-hour study session feel like an episode of ‘Gilmore Girls,’ and it is always there for you when your cuffing season situationship eventually fails. While it’s not possible to safely inject pumpkin spice into your veins (yet…), there are plenty of ways to get the most out of the seasonal favorite flavor.

It can be argued that the best way to make the most out of the too-short fall flavor season is through consuming it directly, in the form of lattes, donuts and cakes. Fall baking is one of the greatest pastimes, and it is so much more rewarding than regular baking. When you are concocting autumnal treats, the world slows down, and there is nothing else you’d rather be doing. That is the power of pumpkin spice.

If you are in need of a way to pumpkin spice up your life, you are in the right place. Here is a list of some of the best pumpkin spice recipes. From coffee syrup to muffin batter, the key to pumpkin-spice maxxing your fall is here at your fingertips.

Number One

You want to add something special to your drink? We’ve got you covered. Here’s the perfect PSL syrup!

Number Two

Who here likes cookies? Here’s a super simple recipe 2 ingredient pumpkin spice cookie recipe!

Number Three

Want a breakfast staple for the fall? Here’s a delicious pumpkin spice French toast recipe!

Number Four

Ready to turn a classic into a fall must-have? Here’s a recipe for pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls. Yum!

Number Five

Want to bring the perfect fall party favor? These mini pumpkin spice cheesecakes will make you the talk of the party!

Number Six

Need a hot drink to warm you up at the end of a crisp autumn night? Try this recipe for pumpkin spice hot cocoa!

Number Seven

Are you looking for an easy grab-and-go breakfast option without compromising your fall vibes? Here’s a recipe for pumpkin spice muffins!

Number Eight

Are you a meal prepper, or looking for a nutritious fall breakfast? These pumpkin spice overnight oats will keep you in the fall spirit while helping you hit your protein goals!

Number Nine

We’ve all heard of the pumpkin spice latte, but did you know that it could be cake? Try this recipe, and see if the pumpkin spice latte cake really is as good as the drink!

Number Ten

We all know and love a classic chocolate chip cookie, but did you know that pumpkin spice goes with them, too? Try this pumpkin spice chocolate chip cookie recipe for that ultimate fall flavor!

All of these recipes are easy to make, quick, and so delicious. They are perfect for a chilly fall sunrise or for sharing with friends while watching your favorite fall movies.

So, turn on ‘You’ve Got Mail,’ whip out those cooking utensils that you haven’t even bothered to open yet and get to baking up a pumpkin spice storm!