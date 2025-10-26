My Predictions for this Fall’s Fashion Trends

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Anastasia Rozakos

I know what you’re thinking, “It’s already fall.” And to that I say, you’re right, but that won’t stop me from predicting what I think will be the hottest trends this season. So without further ado, let’s get into my (completely unfounded and unsupported) predictions.

No. One Red

Alright, this may not be my most unique prediction, but I am listing it nonetheless. I think red is going to be all over this season, especially as we head into the cooler months. I think maroons and other deep variations of the color will be everywhere you look. From nail polish to purses, I think red is here to stay.

No. Two Cardigans

To absolutely no one’s surprise, sweaters have found their way onto this list. In general, knit-ware is a fall staple, but I’d like to take my prediction a step further. I think cardigan sweaters will be all the rage this autumn season. With their ability to layer and their overall professional look, I think cardigans will be making a comeback on college campuses. Besides, being able to take off your sweater when the day gets warmer makes them the perfect choice for a South Carolina fall.

No. Three Boots

Maybe this is just wishful thinking on my part, but I truly believe that boots are on their way back into everyday fashion. No, I am not talking about booties or hiking boots. I mean, true riding style boots. Whether black, brown or suede, riding boots are the perfect addition to a fall wardrobe. Besides, I am dying to see people rocking these shoes once more.

All in all, my fashion predictions for this fall season are, well, predictable. Nevertheless, I hoped you enjoyed my thoughts on possible autumn fashions. Whether the styles are in or out this season, I look forward to seeing what everyone is wearing. Who knows, maybe one of you will take inspiration from this list and kick-start a new trend.