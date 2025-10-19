Low-commitment Classics— For When You Have No Time to Read

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ah, reading. Almost everyone has been told that reading is a beneficial pastime. That is because “reading is a great way to exercise your brain and expose it to more knowledge.” The only downside is that most people really don’t like reading. Whether you are a bookworm or haven’t picked up a novel since sixth grade, having a couple of books in your repertoire is important. What do I mean by this? Simple, you must be prepared for when someone inevitably asks you what your favorite book is. No matter how hard you try to avoid it, this question will come up either in an interview or as an icebreaker. It’s important to have an answer to this question and make it a good one. No, you shouldn’t lie because they may ask a follow-up question. Instead, I’ve compiled a list of short reads that will impress anyone who asks.

No. One The Great Gatsby

This novel, written by F. Scott Fitzgerald, is critically acclaimed and taught throughout schools nationwide. While this novel is filled with beautiful writing and an intriguing plot, it is also a quick read. According to “How Long to Read,” The Great Gatsby takes less than three hours to read. This means this book can easily be read in one sitting, or over a week in thirty-minute intervals. This novel is sure to impress anyone who asks, plus it’s a great read.

No. Two Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland

Lewis Caroll’s novel is renowned across the world. This classic children’s story is filled with imagination and childlike wonder. Beyond that, it is an easy and fast story, taking around an hour and a half to finish. This makes Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland the perfect story for a busy college student.

No. Three Animal Farm

This novel takes about an hour and forty-five minutes to read, and it is distinguished as a profound work of literature. George Orwell delves into politics, manipulation, and corruption through the lens of farm animals. This story is impactful and a fast read, making it the perfect addition to our list.

Hopefully, one of these books catches your fancy, as all three of these novels are considered classic literature and are sure to garner respect from your peers and superiors. While reading may not be your favorite pastime, these short novels will set you up for success. With only a few hours of reading, you will sound like an up-and-coming bookworm. Besides, who knows, you may ignite a love for reading in the process.