How To Stay Healthy as the Weather Gets Cooler

Emma Sandlin

My freshman year, I was sick more times than I can count. Between pulling all-nighters, partying, dining hall food, and the communal dorm bathrooms, it felt like my immune system didn’t stand a chance. Looking back, I realized that staying healthy in college, especially as the seasons change, takes a little extra planning. As the weather cools and pumpkin spice season kicks in, focusing on your health becomes mandatory. Here are some simple ways to stay energized and ready to tackle the rest of the semester.

No. One Boost Your Immune System

Eating the right foods can make a huge difference in keeping sickness at bay. Seasonal fruits and veggies like apples, pumpkins and leafy greens are packed with vitamins and minerals that help your body fight off germs. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “adequate intakes of vitamin C and zinc ameliorate symptoms and shorten the duration of respiratory tract infections, including the common cold.” Getting enough of these nutrients can support immune function, protect against inflammation and even reduce the duration of a cold. So load up on vitamin C–rich foods like citrus, strawberries, bell pepper and zinc sources like nuts, legumes, seeds and whole grains and don’t forget to stay hydrated!

No. Two Stay Active (Even When It’s Cold)

When it’s cold, it’s tempting to stay in bed and skip your workout but staying active is important for your immune system and mood. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “acute exercise is an immune system adjuvant that improves defense activity and metabolic health.” Try indoor workouts like pilates or yoga. The campus gym is also a great option, and walking between classes is a good way to get your energy up.

No. Three Prioritize Sleep

Cooler weather can actually make it easier to get a good night’s sleep if you keep your bed comfy. According to the Sleep Foundation, “evidence indicates that in both the short‑ and long‑term, sleep deprivation can make you sick.” Try sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, limiting screen time before bed and snuggling under a cozy blanket. Your mind and body will thank you.

No. Four Wash Your Hands

Being on a college campus means germs are unavoidable, especially in places like communal bathrooms, crowded classrooms or even a quick bite at the dining hall. According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, “hand hygiene is the single most effective action to reduce the spread of pathogens and prevent infections.” I learned pretty quickly that making hand-washing a priority makes a huge difference. With so many shared spaces, this small habit can save you from losing days of class and fun to a cold or the flu.

No. Five Check in on Your Mental Health

Fall brings stress: midterms, packed schedules and shorter days. According to Immunize Nevada, “chronic stress can lead to behavioral changes such as unhealthy eating, reduced physical activity, and poor sleep, further aggravating its impact on mental health and immunity.” Make the time for mindfulness, journaling or even a quiet walk on campus. Checking in with friends for social support is just as important as eating and sleeping well.

Staying healthy as the weather cools doesn’t have to be complicated. Small habits like boosting your diet, moving your body, sleeping well, washing your hands and taking care of your mental health can make a big difference. Fall should be about cozy nights, pumpkin spice lattes and Halloween, not sore throats and fevers. A little prevention goes a long way in keeping the season fun away. Do your best to implement these habits to keep yourself healthy and happy this fall.