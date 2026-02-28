Good Soup: Diversifying Your Music Taste

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Julia Rockwell

Despite my lackluster skills in the kitchen, I’ve always been capable of successfully mixing up a decent soup. In fact, the best soup always comes together haphazardly with a wide variety of random ingredients. Essentially, it’s almost impossible to mess up.

I’ve gone through every music phase in the books. Name a genre, and at some point in my life I’ve probably had a fixation on it. I’ve always found it natural to enjoy both more mainstream pop hits, then immediately switch on a country, K-pop or house song. Similar to a good soup, my taste in music is an amalgamation of countless styles.

Obviously, everyone is allowed to express their own opinion and have preferences, but I find it constricting to focus solely on a certain subsection of music.

Especially after having witnessed both a more Northern and now Southern perspective on music and pop culture, having moved over 1000 miles to Clemson from New Hampshire, I find the majority of young adults have a very narrow point of view on what “good” music is. Our core beliefs and tastes are heavily impacted by our upbringing and the people we surround ourselves with. However, the classic rock and Adele thrust upon me by my parents are definitely not the first choices I reach for now.

Although an overall genre may not be my personal favorite, I think there are hidden gems to be discovered within every genre. After consulting my friends and my personal experiences throughout the years, however, I find this is not the case for everyone. Whether it is peer pressure to conform or simply lack of exposure, not everyone is as musically open-minded as me. Admittedly, I don’t have the most niche or underground taste. But oftentimes, I will struggle to find the courage to introduce a song or artist to friends, afraid to face judgement. The moral of the story, although listening to Congress the Band live was exciting the first three times, the lack of variety can grow weary over time, and maybe as a society and campus we should be more open to unfamiliar tunes.

