Galentine’s Day Plans That Are Perfect For You And Your Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Julia Peden

Valentine’s Day gets all the hype, but Galentine’s Day is for celebrating the real loves of your life: your friends. Friendships are essential, especially in college, to break the often-bland cycle of a busy academic schedule. Time with friends is one of the best ways to boost your mood, and maintaining an involved social life is an essential foundation for a healthy and well-rounded lifestyle. Not only is it good for your well-being, but Galentine’s is the perfect excuse to gather your girls and make memories!

If you’re looking for fun, low-stress ways to celebrate, here are some Galentine’s ideas that are cute, cozy, and totally college-friendly.

Cozy Movie Night + Snack Board

Pick your favorite rom-coms (like 10 Things I Hate About You, Bridesmaids, or Mamma Mia!), put on some cozy pajamas, and put together a snack board with popcorn, strawberries, chocolate, candy, and mini desserts! For a level-up, try heart-shaped treats and themed drinks such as strawberry lemonade or mocktails.

DIY Night In

Get creative with a painting night or make vision boards for the year. You can get creative with what materials you paint on, whether it’s glass cups, canvases, seashells, or tote bags. If you want a themed event, one of the cutest trends that has been surfacing on Pinterest recently is “Sip and Paint” nights, where everyone channels their artistic talents while enjoying their favorite drinks and snacks. Whether your masterpiece ends up sparking an idea for a side gig or maybe abstract at best, it’s all about laughing together and making memories. A much-enjoyed bonus: everyone leaves with something handmade to remember the night by.

Brunch With Your Besties

You can’t go wrong with a brunch outing, or even setting up your own brunch! Depending on preference and the convenience, you may prefer to go out to a local eatery. A local Clemson-area favorite is Delish Sisters, located downtown, only a short walk from campus.

If you prefer to set up your own brunch, host a Galentine’s brunch with waffles, fruit parfaits, iced coffee, and mocktails. This is such a sweet way to start off the day, and having each person bring an item makes it easy, affordable, and fun for the whole group.

Love Letter Exchange

Take a few minutes to write short notes of gratitude and appreciation for each friend. As cheesy as it sounds at first, it’s a small yet thoughtful action that brings friends closer. Make them personalized and genuine; whether it’s thanking them for their support and friendship, reflecting on great memories, or reminding them how loved they are. This way, everyone feels the love and has a meaningful reminder to carry with them!

A Special Reminder

At the end of the day, Galentine’s isn’t about having perfect plans or aesthetic setups; it’s important to remember that these moments are about embracing the company of friends and living in the moment. It’s about celebrating the people who support you through the highs and lows, laugh with you, and make every day sweeter.

Whether you’re crafting, enjoying brunch, or cozying up for a movie night, spending intentional time with friends is what makes Galentine’s special. So this is your sign to plan a fun Galentine’s activity with your girls and make the most of it!