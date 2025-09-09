Five Trends Taking Clemson by Storm

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We have officially entered the new semester, and we’ve already noticed some new trends we’re obsessed with! If you’re interested in staying up to date with what’s happening on campus, look no further. We’ve made a list of our favorite trends so far!

Trend No. One: Crocodile Laptop Cases

Crocodile laptop covers are all the rage this school year. I have seen three gorgeous reptilian cases in just one day! I am officially obsessed and may or may not be planning to hop on this trend.

Trend No. Two: Jean Skirts

For our fashion icons, you may already be aware of this, but if you’re in the dark, never fear, we’ve got you covered. Jean shorts are stepping aside to make room for their sister, the jean skirt. I have seen denim miniskirts all across campus. They seem ready to stay for the Fall semester, and I couldn’t be more excited about them!

Trend No. Three: Micro Shorts

It’s hot in South Carolina, but this new trend may be hotter. Shorts are no longer just mini, they’re micro. This trend is taking the campus by storm. Is it a recession indicator, or just an iconic fashion moment? Who’s to say? The price of eggs may be up, but our short length is way down. I think it’s iconic.

Trend No. Four: Chunky Gold Jewelry

This next trend isn’t new, but it’s been stepping up its game recently. Gold jewelry has been taking over all our lives for the past few years, but now it’s bigger than ever. No, like actually bigger than ever. Whether chunky earrings, necklaces or bracelets, these gold accessories make a statement, and I’m in love.

Trend No. Five: Athleisure

A cute athletic set is nothing new for Clemson’s campus. Students have been rocking these sets for years. However, athleisure is just as popular this semester as last year. That’s great news for us, as nothing says “cute and comfy” like a romper or athletic dress. Besides, we’re college students, so this resilient trend saves us a few bucks. All in all, athleisure is a yes for me!

These are only a few trends I have noticed taking off this semester. Let us know if there are any we missed or if there is anything else you’d like to see. Remember, style is personal, so if these trends speak to you, feel free to join, or if they’re not to your taste, wait this one out. Whether trendy or not, we always want to see your fashion favs.