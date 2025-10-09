Five Books to Get Into The Halloween Spirit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sarah Ferrell

It’s October, so it’s officially the season of Halloween and mysteries! If you’re like me, then you want to get into the spirit and enjoy this season to the fullest, and there’s no better way to do this than picking up some mysteries to read. Some of these books also have a magical element, if you like tapping into the mystical side of the holiday.

No. One Rebecca by Daphne Du Maurier

Du Maurier published this standalone book in 1938 and it has remained in print since its release. The novel follows our narrator after her marriage to Maxim de Winters, whose first wife, Rebecca, died a year prior. The book is a real page turner, keeping you on your toes as the narrator is haunted by the memory of Rebecca and overshadowed by her looming presence in the Manderley estate. The unraveling of the mysterious presence of Rebecca through the narrator’s eyes delves into secrets and relationships that keep you on the edge of your seat. This book has received a rating of 4.25 stars out of 5 on Goodreads and is a perfect atmospheric read for the season.

No. Two Legendborn by Tracy Deonn

This novel leans more heavily to the magical side of the spectrum, but also explores a mystery surrounding the main character’s mother’s death. Bree Matthews joins a program for high schoolers at UNC at Chapel Hill and witnesses a flying demon attacking a human, leading more memories of her mother’s death to return to her. She is determined to join the magical society at UNC to investigate and becomes entangled with the Legendborn and Merlin’s society. The Legendborn are descendants of Arthur’s knights, and this re-imagining delves into the legend of the Round Table and the fight they have been waging for centuries. Deonn’s novel has a rating of 4.31 stars out of 5 on Goodreads and offers a clever plot and intriguing characters to root for and

against. This series has three books released thus far, with more on the way.

No. Three A Deadly Education by Naomi Novik

A Deadly Education deals with stakes higher than those we generally see in college, where failure means death. El, the main character, is extremely magically gifted, but possesses darker magic than those around her. Surviving school is the number one priority, with monsters lurking about and the school preying on the students’ downfall. The only way to escape is to graduate. The school feels like a character in and of itself with how alive it feels, and offers a captivating setting that has challenges around each corner. This novel has a rating of 3.94 stars out of 5 on Goodreads, and the presence of mystery and monsters will get you into the Halloween spirit. This is a completed trilogy, following El and her struggle through her education and with her powerful dark magic.

No. Four Truly, Devious by Maureen Johnson

Truly, Devious is yet another mystery set on the grounds of a private school filled with riddles and mysteries. Shortly after Ellingham Academy’s opening, the founder’s wife and daughter were kidnapped, leaving only a note signed “Truly, Devious,” which became a great unsolved mystery. Stevie Bell is determined to solve the cold case, but is surprised when the murderer reappears at the school in opposition to her sleuthing. There are five published books in this series, with a sixth on the way; however, only the first three focus on the mystery at Ellingham Academy. The other books follow Stevie as she solves cases outside of Ellingham Academy. Truly, Devious has a rating of 3.89 stars out of 5 and is a fun mystery to undertake and attempt to

solve alongside Stevie.

No. Five The Naturals by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

You might recognize Jennifer Lynn Barnes as the author of The Inheritance Games, which blew up on BookTok. The Naturals has a similar element of mystery, but focuses on a group of teenagers recruited by the FBI to help solve cold cases with their “natural” talents. The main character, Cassie, is a natural at reading people and is recruited as a profiler. When the Naturals program is dragged into an active case, the group is put at risk with killers on the loose, and they have to use their skills to solve the case before it’s too late for them and other victims. Barnes has a degree in cognitive science from Yale University, which adds another layer of intricacy to her mysteries and plots, which are satisfying to unravel. The novel has earned a rating of 4.22 stars out of 5 and is the first book of four. Each book keeps you hooked and rooting for Cassie and the others to come out on top of precarious situations, which is perfect to get you in the mood for Halloween.

All five of these books are great Halloween reads. They are moody and keep you turning from one page to the next. Hopefully, one of these stories makes it off the shelves and into your hands this spooky season.