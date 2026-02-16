Embracing Winter: A Southerner’s Perspective

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendall Powell

Not everyone was made for the cold. There are those among us that adore a brisk wind. Then there are those that shiver under too strong of AC- that’s me. Hi!

As a resident southerner, I can’t stand the cold. I live for the day I can lie in the sun like a lizard with an ice-cold glass of sweet tea in hand. However, that’s not for another few months, so I’m making the most of it. In years past, I used to sulk and find any reason to stay in my house. However, there are some changes that helped me adjust my outlook.

Attire

I used to dress “frumpy,” putting in effort equal to my care for the season (zero). There were hardly any warm clothes in my closet, thinking them all ugly or not worth the storage. However, when I dressed badly, I felt bad.

So, I took minor strides. I tried out cool-weather makeup. I learned a new hairstyle. I experimented with clothing layers. I even thrifted a few warmer pieces. Having fun with my appearance made me want to put more effort in it. Putting more effort in made me happier.

Cooking

I’ve always enjoyed cooking and preparing meals. However, I became trapped in a routine of my staples and didn’t adjust for the seasons. Eating things like sandwiches, salads, and pasta didn’t bring the same contentment.

I began to add more hearty and warmth-inducing meals. Homemade soup is a simple dish of bliss in a cup. With modern canning, chicken curry is a flavorful breeze. It simply takes a few minutes to warm some tea, matcha, or chai. Learning to adjust to a seasonal menu was life-changing. However, I will stick to my stance that pasta is a year-round dish.

Movement

I get restless after being stuck in the house too long. I’ll find myself itching to do something. I’ll want to go to the gym, but the cold is a continually strong deterrent.

So, I went looking for ways to move. I found at-home core and body weight workouts. I learned line dances in my living room. I especially learned to suck it up and go to the gym (going is the most important part). Even getting up to go to an event on campus is progress.

Although I dislike the cold, there’s beauty in it too. Being cozy in your layers, sipping a hot drink, and reading a book is a lovely experience. It can take time, but I encourage you to change your outlook and, step by step, embrace winter.