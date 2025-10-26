Crave-Worthy Fall Recipes— Worth the Hassle?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendall Powell

Cooking is a life skill most people attempt at some point in their lives. We all need to eat anyway. But cooking can be daunting. Ever seen a recipe online that looks good but also looks scary? Maybe you’re unsure if it’ll actually taste good. That’s why I tried two recipes to see if virality can also be equally delicious.

First up… Chicken Crack Soup.

Ingredients:

3 cups rotisserie chicken or shredded chicken breast

1 packet of ranch seasoning

3 cups chicken broth

1 cup water

1 brick of cream cheese

2 cups shredded cheese

1 box Cheddar Bay biscuit mix (will need 1 tbl butter)

Directions:

Add chicken ranch, chicken broth and water to a soup pot. Heat on medium. Add cream cheese and cheddar cheese. Stir until melted together and smooth. Pour into oven-safe dishes. Only pour about ⅔ full. Prepare biscuit dough according to box directions. Plop dough over soup in dishes. Bake at 425 for 15 minutes. Brush the garlic butter (from the biscuit pack) over the biscuit topping.

First impressions were that this recipe was easy, cheap and overall filling. It took little prep work, I could find ingredients for a good deal at my grocery store and it was deliciously hearty. As I’m feeding a single person, I split this meal into two smaller baking dishes and offered leftovers to friends. My portion was enough for roughly three to four meals. I did make the error of not checking for bits of bones in my pre-shredded chicken, so I’m making a note to ensure you do. I’d also say I lost the ranch seasoning packet, so I used seasoning at home and it still turned out delicious. In my non-professional opinion, this recipe is 100% worth the “hassle.”

Next up… Apple Pie Cookies.

Ingredients:

Spice Cookies:

½ cup butter (1 stick)

½ cup + 2 tbl sugar (½ cup for dough, two tbl for rolling before baking)

¼ brown sugar

1 egg

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

½ tsp baking powder

¼ tsp salt.

Pie Filling:

¼ cup water

½ tbl cornstarch

1 large Honeycrisp apple, peeled and cut into small chunks

3 tbl brown sugar

2 tbl butter

1 tbl lemon juice

½ tsp pumpkin pie spice

Directions:

To start the dough, add softened butter, white sugar and brown sugar to a bowl. Cream the butter and sugar together until fluffy. Add the egg and vanilla extract, then mix together. Add the flour first. Then add baking flour, pumpkin pie spice and salt. Mix together until a thick cookie dough forms. Cover the dough and let it chill in the fridge for 30-60 minutes. Dough can be refrigerated for 24 hours. Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Filling is made by first making a cornstarch slurry and combining corn starch and cold water until a cloudy paste forms. Set aside. After peeling and dicing your apple, add it to a saucepan with brown sugar, butter, lemon juice and pumpkin pie seasoning. Mix together over medium heat until butter is bubbling. Add the cornstarch slurry to the mixture and combine. Keep mixing the mixture for 5-10 minutes until it becomes thick and glossy. Set aside to cool. Take the dough out of the fridge and scoop evenly into 10 cookies. Roll each scoop in your hand to make it round. Roll each ball of dough in the combined sugar and brown sugar until coated. Put dough balls on a baking sheet 2 inches apart. Press each ball down with your palm to even. Use your thumb to create indents on each cookie. Spoon about a tablespoon of filling into each indent. Bake for 14-16 minutes.

Now, I adore baking. This may seem like a daunting recipe, but truthfully, once you follow along, it goes by quickly and easily. I only have preference-based critiques. I prefer a dozen cookies that are smaller than 10 large cookies. Truthfully, I’d measure with love on the sugar, pumpkin spice and everything nice (vanilla extract). While the measured amounts are a good base, I personally like more sweet or flavorful cookies, so would up the measurements.

However, don’t mess with all the ingredients. Baking is known as a science for a reason! But a little extra sweetness can make your cookies all the more enjoyable. Pro tip: I’d use a spoon instead of your hands to smoosh the cookie dough balls; you’ll find the dough is less likely to crack apart. Overall, the recipe was a big hit! I brought the baked goods on a camping trip, and my friends devoured them. I will be making these again, and it will be 100% worth the hassle.

I hope you enjoy these recipes as much as I have. Hopefully, this will be your encouragement to try new things! You never know what amazing food you could be eating.