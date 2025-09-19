Best Spots to Take Your Parents for Dinner in Clemson 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When my parents first came to Clemson during freshman year, I’ll admit I was way more excited about the free food than anything else. There’s something about swapping my daily meals at Schilletter for a real sit-down dinner that made Fall Family Weekend feel like Christmas. If you’re new to Clemson, you’re probably wondering where to take them. You want something nice, but still true to the southern charm. Luckily, our little college town has a couple of restaurants that fit the bill. Here’s a list of the best spots to treat yourself and your parents while they’re in town.

Rick Erwin’s

If you’re looking to go all-out, Rick Erwin’s is the place to do it. This upscale steakhouse in Patrick Square has prime cuts, fresh seafood and an expensive wine list. It’s definitely a spot to splurge, but hey, when mom and dad are paying, why not?

Delish Sisters

Located inside The Shepard Hotel, Delish Sisters has seasonal dishes that are perfect for a dinner with the fam and even brunch the next morning. The menu mixes creative twists on comfort food and fresh options. If your parents want to keep the night going, you can head upstairs to The Shepards’ rooftop bar for drinks with a great view of downtown Clemson.

Solé on the Green

Nothing beats dinner with a view of the gorgeous Clemson lake. Solé on the Green is a more relaxed and casual option with beautiful scenery, located right on Lake Hartwell at the Walker Golf Course. The menu has something for everyone.

Pixie & Bill’s

Pixie & Bill’s is a Clemson staple that’s been around for decades. Think steak, seafood, pasta and a cozy place for a family dinner. If your parents are looking for more of a “classic sit-down restaurant” feel, this is the spot for you.

Blue Heron Restaurant

Blue Heron is a go-to for sushi and seafood, with a lively atmosphere that works well for families. It’s a great choice if your parents are up for something a little different from the usual steak dinner (and maybe ordering a cocktail or two).

No matter where you take them, your parents will love getting a taste of Clemson. From a steakhouse splurge at Rick Erwin’s to brunch at Delish Sisters, these spots will show off the best eats in the area while giving you a chance to enjoy your family time. One last tip: make reservations early! Fall Family Weekend fills up fast; the last thing you want is to miss out on your first-choice spot.