Alexia Monclova

Do you ever pick up on repeated numbers throughout your day? Maybe you have seen ‘111’ or ‘555’ on a license plate, receipt or even address. There is always a chance you will find yourself face to face with three repeated numbers. Three or four repeated numbers are considered cosmic nudges in some minds. Unlike zodiac signs, and life path numbers, angel numbers have nothing to do with your date, time or location of birth. These angel numbers can provide you guidance, affirmation and even empowerment, as they show you how you are moving through the world. When the world is feeling foggy and you feel no direction, coming across one of these numbers can feel like a warm embrace.

Each number sequence has its own meaning to describe your life path. When you come across an angel number, jot it down or send it to a friend. You can start to find the pattern in your life and create a connection to the numbers you see. Below are three of the angel numbers I commonly find in my everyday life. Just because these few are common in mine, doesn’t mean they have to be in yours. Connect with the world, and find the ones that resonate with you.

No. One ‘222’

Trust, balance, reassurance and harmony – These are the four main properties that seeing this pattern symbolizes. Use these numbers as a sign that you are in the right place or on the right path. In a moment of stress, pause and recenter yourself, it’s ok to take a minute. Trust in yourself and in your relationships with those around you. Progress is happening and sometimes all you need is patience to be able to see it.

No. Two ‘555’

Major change, transformation, and personal freedom – Seeing these numbers will signify shifts in your life. The transition can be from unexpected opportunities, growth, and new beginnings. Change is not random; it is part of you growing both inside and out. Think of seeing the ‘555’ as ‘reset’ energy and focus on inner evolution. Maybe it is time to break a routine or explore a new experience. It takes encouragement to stay open-minded and keep moving.

No. Three ‘777’

Growth, luck and wisdom – Here we will find themes of insight and personal awakening. Similar to in a casino–the main association is with good fortune. It’s not just luck that puts you in the right place at the right time, it is alignment with opportunity. Trust your gut and follow your curiosity to lead you to the right place. You can look inward to seek deeper answers instead of just brushing the surface.