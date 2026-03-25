An Interview With Two Step Tavern

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kendall Powell

Dancing brings people together, combining the enjoyment of music and movement. Throughout history, different styles of dance have emerged. Line dancing, created in the 1970s, has gained popularity in recent years, especially with college demographics. With further interest, bars are hoping to capitalize by hosting line dancing nights. For Clemson students, these bars include The Foundry, Ink N’ Ivy, and a fan favorite, Wendell’s. However, with a 30-60 minute drive each way, there’s been a push for a local line dancing venue. Enter Shannon and Samantha, two Clemson students seeking to bring this space to life under the name of Two Step Tavern. After several successful pop up events, it was clear an interview was in order.

Shannon, a sophomore business major, is a businesswoman, transforming the textbook into a hands-on experience. Samantha, a sophomore criminal justice major, has over 85 line dances under her belt, and combines skillful teaching with fluid motion. They have been roommates since freshman year and bond over line dancing. Samantha has been line dancing since she was 14, and introduced Shannon to it. You’ll now find them going out most weekends to get their hobby fix. After experiencing its positive impact, they wanted to spotlight the style and make it more accessible to others.

The Interview

Interviewer: What is line dancing?

Samantha: Basically, it’s dancing where there’s specific choreography for each dance or each song and it’s repeated to different walls. You face forward. You face the side. You face back. You face the other side. You do it in lines of people all doing the same choreography so it matches up.

They went on to explain how the style allows for various genres to be incorporated. From classic country to rock, to just about every Pitbull song out there, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. The style also incorporates levels of dance, ranging from beginner to advanced.

The overall fun and welcoming environment developed their love of the style. But, there were frustrations with the current venues.

Shannon: We hated the drive to Wendell’s.

Samantha: There’s no cell service.

Shannon: No cell service. No ubers. No lifts. If I wanted to go without her (Samantha) I couldn’t because I didn’t have a car. It was just a very long drive.

Having gone to the closest venue, Wendell’s, for well over a year now, the girls recounted stories they’d commonly seen to me. As a new line dancer, the floor is intimidating, making it harder to grasp dances. It can be difficult to navigate through the masses of people. The lack of cell service doesn’t help the matter. The long drives deter people, and isolate those without a vehicle. But, the lack of alternatives leads them, and other line dancers, with little else to do. Clemson, with a bustling nightlife scene downtown, doesn’t have any 18+ venues.

Shannon: We want to make a place where it’s 18+, because there’s nothing like that around here, genuinely. If you’re a freshman, or sophomore, you can’t do anything… I’m not a drinker. I just don’t think it’s necessary to have a good time. I feel like that’s the only culture of nightlife they have. So we’re trying to make something new, more of a community.

With a national push to crack down on underage drinking, these women are offering a solution while meeting consumer demands. Instead of seeking entertainment in illegal and potentially dangerous ways, young adults can use line dancing to experience nightlife. They can still be social, but do so actively, soberly, and overall safely.

While Two Step Tavern’s physical location is not currently up and running, I was let in on some exciting details. It will mix the amount of space of The Foundry with the vibes of Wendell’s. The social space will be open for 18+ people to enjoy, where there’s the choice to dance or simply hangout with friends. Plans are drawn for a second-story expansion. It will be open most nights of the week, with a weekly designated all-ages day. There’s even talk of a possible bus route from campus to the venue. This business is not a hypothetical but rather a definite.

There’s a plethora of young entrepreneurs, especially with many great minds on Clemson’s campus. But, I’ve yet to see students pursue a project to such a scale. They’re leading the charge to alter the culture, something students can pull from in future endeavors.

Interviewer: What has this experience taught you?

Shannon: Business is hard!

The girls laughed. They then went into detail of how at every corner they’re learning. Whether it be coordinating events, designing merch, or attending meetings to discuss profits, there’s constant involvement. Even diving into the topic of consultants and their ROI, it’s clear to me they mean business.

Hearing them speak about their endeavor, it’s evident they are hands-on, well-informed, and overall passionate. This is a business venture led by two intelligent adults creating a space to better the community. With Shannon running logistics, and Samantha running the dance floor, I’m certain Two Step Tavern will take the area by storm.

Find them @twosteptavern on Instagram or by email at twostepstavern@gmail.com, and keep an eye out for an exciting announcement in the coming weeks!