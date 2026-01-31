5 Movies To Watch For Oddly Specific Occasions

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Clemson chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By Lauren Trainor

I know we all love a good movie night, but there’s always that one common struggle: what movie do we choose? It’s hard to tell what we’re in the mood for, and once you start scrolling through the endless options on Netflix or Hulu, it’s easy to feel overstimulated, like you’ll never find the movie that fits the moment just right. I’ve experienced this one too many times, which is why I’ve crafted a list of movies I highly recommend. The catch? Each one is best watched in a very specific situation.

No. One He’s Just Not That Into You by Ken Kwapis

This movie is perfect for when you need a reality check with men. It follows five women, all in completely different romantic situations. One is constantly chasing guys who clearly aren’t interested, one is stuck in the middle of an affair, one is trying to tackle online dating, and another is dealing with a failing marriage. The overall message is simple but powerful: when a guy truly likes you and is actually the one, you won’t have to question it. If you’ve been feeling frustrated with boys in general, questioning the guy you’re talking to, or just want an enlightening movie night with the girls, this is the perfect fit.

No. Two Divergent by Neil Burger

This classic is ideal when you’re feeling nostalgic. I vividly remember watching this for the first time in middle school and being so completely invested in the drama and action. Set in a dystopian society where people are divided into five “factions” based on personality traits, every 16-year-old must take a test that determines where they belong. However, not everyone fits neatly into one group. I won’t give anything away, but if you’re still into the Hunger Games-style sci-fi movies we all loved growing up, Divergent is the perfect throwback.

No. Three Beautiful Boy by Felix van Groeningen

So… you want to cry. But you also love Timothée Chalamet and The Office. Beautiful Boy somehow manages to cover all bases. The movie follows a father and son navigating the devastating cycle of drug addiction, showing how it impacts relationships and creates a constant push-and-pull between hope and heartbreak. The story mainly focuses on Chalamet’s character and how his addiction continues to strain his relationship with his father, Steve Carell (aka Michael Scott). Overall, it’s a deeply emotional film that forces you to reflect on how certain decisions can change a life forever. If you’re in the mood for something deeper and more meaningful, this is a solid option.

No. Four The Hangover by Todd Phillips

Okay, the comedy classic has arrived. I won’t lie that one of the most convincing factors that made me watch The Hangover was Brad Cooper being the lead. But it quickly became one of my favorite movies solely because of how funny and chaotic it is. The plot follows three groomsmen who wake up after a bachelor party with a missing groom, a tiger in the bathroom, a random baby in their closet, and zero memory of the night before. It’s crazy in the best way possible. Whenever I’m in a bad mood, this movie never fails to make me laugh. If you’re looking for something completely unserious, put The Hangover on immediately.

No. Five Crazy Rich Asians by Jon M. Chu

This movie honestly works for a few different occasions, but personally, it will always be my go-to airplane movie. Set in Singapore, it follows an American professor who travels with her boyfriend to meet his family, only to discover they’re part of an insanely wealthy, high-society world filled with drama. Again, no spoilers here, but trust me when I say this movie will make you laugh, feel emotionally invested, and believe in true love all over again. The buildup to the happy ending is so worth it, and it keeps you hooked the entire time.

I’ve never been a huge movie person, but these five are the ones I find myself coming back to again and again. I know firsthand how exhausting it can be to scroll through hundreds of options, trying to find a movie that feels just right for the moment. I hope these recommendations help and that you give each one a chance, because I promise you won’t be disappointed. Happy watching!