Woman’s History Month: Timeline of UC Trailblazers

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This Women’s History Month, we’re turning back the clock. From 1878 to today, the University of Cincinnati has been shaped by women who have made history in classrooms, newsrooms, government, and beyond. Here’s a look at the trailblazers who broke barriers, led change, and built legacies that continue today.

1878: Winona Lee Hawthorne

Picture being the only woman among 130 graduates. That was Winona Lee Hawthorne. In 1878, she became the first woman to graduate from UC. Since then, every generation in her family with daughters has named one Winona to honor her legacy at UC.

1942: Marian A. Spencer

You’ve probably heard Marian A. Spencer’s name on campus, think Spencer Hall, but her story began in the College of Law. She was the first Black woman to graduate from UC Law, and she continued to break barriers. She later became the first Black woman elected to the Cincinnati City Council. Today, her scholarship recognizes top incoming students, many of whom are women leaders.

1944: Mary Linn White

Mary Linn White made headlines as the first female editor of The News Record. She led the staff through a scarlet fever outbreak on campus in 1944. Later, she joined the Cincinnati Post, showing that UC journalists could succeed at the highest level.

1946: George Elliston

Have you ever wondered about the “George Elliston Poetry Room” in the library? George Elliston was a true legend. Born in 1883, she worked as a reporter covering the grittier side of Cincinnati, like fake séances and morgue stories. When she passed away in 1946, she left a fortune to UC to create the George Elliston Poetry Foundation.

2003: Dr. Nancy L. Zimpher

Dr. Nancy L. Zimpher broke new ground at UC by becoming the university’s first female president. She led the “UC|21” vision, which helped transform UC into a top urban research university.

2014: Dr. Beverly Davenport

Following in the footsteps of President Zimpher, Dr. Beverly Davenport made history in 2014 as the first woman appointed Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs. She led all academic programs at UC.

2020: Allyson Schwartz

Allyson Schwartz, a UC alum, went on to become a U.S. Congresswoman. She has worked for years on healthcare reform and improving Medicare for seniors. Her career shows how a UC degree can lead to making real changes in national policy.

2026: Lindsey Leary

Lindsey Leary, the 2026 Marian Spencer Scholarship winner, is excelling in engineering, a field that has long been male-dominated. She also co-founded a school club and leads programs to encourage younger students to pursue engineering. From 1878 to 2026, women at UC have been pioneers and outstanding leaders. So if you’re ever stressed about an exam, remember you’re part of a 148-year tradition of women who achieve great things.