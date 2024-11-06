What Do the Results of the 2024 Election Mean for the LGBTQ Community?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

The 2024 election results have left many people worrying about what the next few years will look like for their individual freedoms. This is especially dangerous for the trans community as Trump’s campaign has discussed limiting access to gender-affirming health care and the possibility of including more anti-LGBTQ laws in schools and the federal government (“ACLU “Trump on LGBTQ Rights”). The fight for freedom and equality in the LGBTQ community has already been a long and difficult process; we will not go back. No matter the president, the LGBTQ community will continue to fight for freedom and equality.

The Fight for LGBTQ Rights

According to a 2017 UCLA study, the LGBTQ community is 4 times more likely to be victims of sexual assault and other violent crimes. The study revealed that those in the LGBTQ community encounter “71.1 victimizations per 1,000 people, compared to 19.2 victimizations per 1,000 people for non-LGBTQ people” (UCLA Williams Institute School of Law). With 25% of Gen Z identifying as LGBTQ (PRRI “Gen Z’s Racial and Ethnic Makeup and LGBTQ Identity”), it’s crucial that we begin discussing the safety of this growing community.

At the University of Cincinnati’s LGBTQ center, Seven Kiener—a mentor through UC’s PRISM program— met with representatives of Her Campus Cincinnati to advocate for education relating to sex and safety within the LGBTQ community. In turn, this information has led me to consider how we can support the trans and LGBTQ community through informative care, awareness, and self-expression.

Tools and Resources for the LGBTQ Community

It’s no secret that the LGBTQ community continues to suffer from violence, homophobia, and unfair biases, yet, it’s also critical to remember that you are loved, appreciated, and accepted no matter who you are. Kiener reminds us, “In any and every sense you are not abnormal, you are living your life for the first time, we all are. There is nothing wrong with you.”

If you are struggling, I implore you to reach out to others in the community. Here at the University of Cincinnati, you can visit the LGBTQ center at the Steger Student Life Center on the 7th and 8th floors. To talk to a representative, call (513) 556-7533. You can also visit the Women’s Life Center, Suite 571, at the Steger Student Life Center. You can contact them at womens.center@uc.edu or call 513-556-4401. The kind and loving people at these centers are free of judgment and are advocates for all those in need.

Don’t be afraid to reach out, there is a huge community here in Cincinnati that loves and supports you no matter your age, race, gender, or sexuality. This new chapter in American history will not move us back. We are the change and we will continue to raise our voices to create a better, more loving America.