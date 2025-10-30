Types of Energy Drinks – Love, an Energy Drink Connoisseur

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the past decade, energy drinks have been on the rise as a form of caffeine and stimulant for many reasons. Compared to coffee, energy drinks have a higher level of caffeine and are more friendly towards different taste buds; however, some experience heavy crashes after a couple hours.

Here, I rank my top 10 energy drinks as someone who has been drinking them for over five years. The different energy drinks are varied in caffeine content with some brands producing non sparkling options and varying flavors available.

Alani Nu

Tried and true, Alani Nu. This was the first energy drink I ever tried at 15 and it was the Watermelon Wave flavor. I am still drinking them to this day. With 200mg of caffeine and a large variety of seasonal, exclusive and wide range of flavors there is something for almost everyone. If I’m grinding some work out, I will reach for an Alani. As I am writing this, a Blue Slush Alani sits next to me.

Bloom

Bloom comes in at second. With a not as large variety of flavors, I can not put it first. If I am not reaching for an Alani, I am reaching for a Bloom. The seasonal Apple flavor is my favorite recently. At a caffeine level of 180mg, it doesn’t hit the standard 200mg for most energy drinks; however, it isn’t the lowest level on this list but that isn’t a bad thing because sometimes a lower level of caffeine is good to switch off to sometimes.

Celsius

Celsius is probably one of if not the most popular on this list. Personally, it isn’t my favorite but it makes the top three because of its variety of flavor including non-sparkling options. With a caffeine content of 200mg, it sits at the standard caffeine content for energy drinks. Celsius contains probably the largest variety of flavors on this list but not many people feel that Celsius works as well as others.

ICE Energy

ICE Energy is modeled after the ICE lemonade and drinks that one can buy in store. They have about five or six different flavors and a caffeine content of 160mg making it on the lower end; however, that can be a good thing. The flavors themselves are delicious, especially the blue raspberry. In high school one of my good friends put me on this and every once in a while I will go back.

Bubbl’r

Bubbl’r is debatable if it is an energy drink or not; however, I argue for it. With a caffeine content of 60mg it is a wonderful option if one is trying to cut back on caffeine. Personally, this is my summer energy drink and instead of Alanis and Blooms except on rare occasions, I will always be drinking a Bubbl’r. There are many varied flavors and come for a pretty good price point in a pack of six. The closest to coffee on this list with caffeine content, yet tastes like a soda.

Gorgie

Gorgie has 150mg of caffeine and is made of green tea extract. Not super well known, but definitely a good option if you want a cleaner conscience. It is definitely one of if not the healthiest option on this list. These energy drinks come in varied flavors and contain ingredients that ensure a jitter free experience. However, these are a bit pricier and can be harder to find in stores.

PRIME

PRIME energy drinks are pretty irrelevant in my opinion. The caffeine content is around 200mg for one. There are varied flavors usually related to their knock off Gatorade. Nothing good to say about this brand of energy drinks but nothing bad. I would drink it if I had no other option.

Zoa

Zoa contains about 160mg of caffeine and is another irrelevant brand on this list. There are multiple flavors to select from and those who love Zoa love Zoa. Again, I would drink if I had to, definitely not one I would select if I had other options such as the top five on this list. PRIME ans Zoa are interchangeable on this list.

Monster

While Monster is probably one of the more popular brands on this list and has a delicious taste, the flavoring and the package tend to throw one off. Extreme jitters caused by the 160mg of caffeine in my experience. One of these has put me to sleep before. I would personally not recommend it but many people would.

RedBull

RedBull while arguably the most popular energy drink brand on this list with varied flavors and the ability to opt for two 8oz cans a day instead of one 12oz can from a different brand on this list is arguably disgusting.A 12oz can contains about 150mg of caffeine. While there are many flavors to choose from, something in the base flavor just throws me off and one will never find me voluntarily drinking one of these.

Overall, there are a ton of energy drink options for every person out there, and you won’t like every one you try! So, go through some trial and error to find the ones that work for you.