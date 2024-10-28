The Red Zone: Tips for a Safe Halloweekend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

TW: This story contains themes of sexual assault and rape. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available at the National Sexual Assault Hotline, 1-800-656-4673.

The fall semester is filled with exciting activities and new experiences. However, researchers and activists know this period of time as something different, the Red Zone. Maybe you’ve heard talk of the Red Zone in the past, but chances are you have no idea what the Red Zone is. The Red Zone is a period of time between the start of the fall semester and Thanksgiving break when 50% of sexual assaults happen on college campuses (MeTooMovement.org).

Of course, sexual violence is something to be careful about all year, but this time is filled with new experiences making everyone, especially new students, extremely vulnerable. Fall semester is filled with events like welcome week, football season tailgates, Greek-life rush, and Halloween. It’s no surprise that with these events students are likely to be at the bars, partying, and drinking. This can all be very exciting, but it can also be dangerous, the American Addiction Center found that “at least 50% of sexual assaults involve alcohol.”

Research has found that college-age students are more susceptible to sexual violence than other groups, a report by the Association of American Universities found that “13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation.” However, new students who may not know their way around campus, may not have a large support system, and may be experiencing large parties and bars for the first time are especially vulnerable.

Staying safe is a key element of having fun when you are out, and unfortunately sexual assault is something everyone on a college campus must be incredibly cautious about. Things like staying with a group at all times, even when going to the restroom, can save a friend or yourself from being harassed or assaulted. Covering a drink, as simple as that sounds, can help protect you against the worst outcome of being roofied (unknowingly being drugged often with the intent of being sexually assaulted or raped). Never leave with or take drinks from a stranger. It’s no secret that many sexual assaults are perpetrated by a victim’s friend or acquaintance. There is never an excuse for sexual assault no matter how well you know the person or how much alcohol has been consumed.

Educating students on sexual assault has become more common at universities, which is a step in the right direction. In a follow up to a 2015 survey, the AAU (Association of American Universities) found that knowledge of the definition of sexual assault and other sexual misconduct increased by 11.5 percentage points for undergraduate women and 12.4 percentage points for undergraduate men. While this is a step toward better SA education, many students are still unsure of how to receive help and support when sexual assault does occur. The Student Wellness Center offers Bystander Intervention Training which helps students to develop intervention skills and spread awareness about sexual assault on campus. The ARISE program also offers support specifically for survivors of sexual assault through CAPS. ARISE offers things like weekly trauma focused group therapy, bi-weekly individual psychotherapy, connections to advocacy resources, and a free 24/7 confidential crisis phone line services, (513) 556-0648.

Education about sexual assault can benefit survivors tremendously by making support widely available and reducing victim blame. If you have been a survivor of sexual assault, the resources on campus are one way you can seek support and guidance. Although seeking help is not an easy or comfortable thing to do, it’s important to know you are not alone in this and reaching out is a good place to start. Support in any way—whether that be from friends, family, or a licensed professional—can help survivors cope and reduce stigma around SA.

As Halloween approaches, it’s a great idea to educate yourself about sexual assault and measures you can take to intervene. Don’t be afraid to start the conversation, reducing stigma and improving education is a step towards a safer campus. Although this time of year can be fun and exciting, it can also be dangerous, especially for young students. If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault reach out for support in whatever way feels comfortable. I’m wishing you all a happy and safe Halloween!

