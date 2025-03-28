The PrettyLittleThing Rebrand: What It Means For Future Fashion Trends

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What was once the most iconic and trendy clothing store to buy affordable pieces for going out and clubbing has recently shifted to old-money modesty, sparking controversy among its customers. Their once-bold and eye-catching website has been replaced with shades of neutral browns and a logo that could be mistaken for a high-fashion label. Of course, this rebrand hasn’t actually changed that much about their brand: At its core, PLT is a fast-fashion retailer. But why would a company that profited so much off of bright colors and trendy styles shift its branding so drastically?

What is PrettyLittleThing?

PrettyLittleThing is a fast-fashion retailer that was founded in 2012 and based in the UK. It originally started as an accessories-only company and quickly grew into the competitive retailer it is today. Over the years, they’ve collaborated with notable celebrities including Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber, and Kourtney Kardashian. The brand’s mission has centered around making clothing affordable for all. With the rise of TikTok and short-form content, the brand continues to grow, advertising sales and discounts. This raised questions from consumers who worried about the sustainability of the brand. How can a company constantly churning out new products and micro trends be good for the environment? Simple answer: It can’t. Like Zara, Shein, and other fast-fashion retailers, PLT often sacrifices quality and ethics to make their products cheap for the average consumer. In the era of microtrends, their business model fits right in.

Why Fix What Wasn’t Broken?

As one of the largest global fast-fashion retailers, it may seem counterintuitive as to why PLT would choose to rebrand and shift its messaging so drastically. But when taking a closer look at the fashion landscape today, the answer becomes more obvious. Trends are shifting and new brands are becoming popular. Years ago, when PLT had fewer competitors and bright colors and fun prints were trending, it was easy for them to be a market leader. Recently, more and more fast-fashion brands have popped up with similar flashy marketing

Additionally, if you’ve been paying attention to the trends in fashion in recent months, you might’ve noticed a widescale shift towards a more modest look, with styles like “Old Money” and “Tradwife” becoming popular on social media. Both the increased competition and emerging trends likely pushed PLT to take on a whole new direction and become the trendsetters they’re known for.

Modesty In Fashion

You might be thinking ‘PLT is just one brand, why does their new look matter?’ Well, the recent shift towards modesty is a 180-degree shift from the styles that have been trending in the last few years. The Y2K revival and bright prints from 2020 are slowly shifting to basic neutrals, simple silhouettes, and aesthetics like Old Money. These trend shifts could be a reflection of the current political and economic landscape in America. Some research has shown a link between fashion and economic recessions, like the Hemline Index Theory. This study found a potential link between the length of skirts and economic conditions, suggesting that during favorable periods, a woman’s skirt falls shorter. Considering the declining state of the market today and in the coming months, this could be a potential reason for the changing trends.

Modesty in fashion has existed alongside every trend, with plenty of brands that create high-quality pieces that incorporate modesty into modern trends. While female empowerment can mean wearing statement clothing and showing some skin, it can also mean covering up and resisting societal pressures. Whatever a person chooses to wear, whether a crop top and mini skirt or long-sleeve maxi dress, it is their power to exert. Emerging modesty brands have proven that prioritizing modesty doesn’t mean sacrificing style. Whether you’re looking to invest in more modest pieces or not, this trend could be sticking around for a while, especially with bigger brands making changes to meet their target audience.

Future Fashion Trend Predictions

While PLT may be stirring up some controversy online, its rebrand has catapulted itself into a new fashion landscape, and we may be seeing other brands following suit. Fast-fashion brands need to stay culturally relevant in order to quickly turn over their mass inventories, and that future direction may lead to more modest and basic pieces. With the changing social landscape today, that will likely be reflected in future clothing releases. PrettyLittleThing is only one brand out of the many other retailers in fashion today, but their dramatic shift can give us a hint about the upcoming style trends. PLT may not be the only company trading in its mini skirts for pantsuits, and who knows what will come next.