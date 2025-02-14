Perfect Themes For Your Galentine’s Day Party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With busy schedules and stressful classes, it can be difficult to carve out time to spend with friends. But what better time to do that than planning the perfect Galentine’s Day celebration! Who could turn down a night of cute activities, good company, and the chance for some Instagram-worthy pics? So even if you’re spending February 14th with your valentine, don’t forget to make time for your galentines, too!

Any Galentine’s Day needs three things: a theme, food, and a fun activity. But don’t feel limited by this, Galentines can be whatever you can think up! Check out the list below for our top-themed Galentines choices this February.

❤️Queen of Hearts🖤

There are so many possibilities with this theme! You could lean into the whimsicalness of Alice in Wonderland or go full red and black like the queen. Personally, I’d go with the latter. Decorate your party space with some playing cards–red hearts of course–and you can use a black or red tablecloth as a backdrop. All your galentines can find their best dresses, tiaras, and any other royal touch to complete the night. For drinks, nothing screams regal more than a fun mocktail in a fancy glass. For an easy drink, grab some Raspberry Rose Poppi drinks, and pour those over ice and some berries. If you’re feeling fancy, you could add some edible glitter or fresh berries to it. And what better activity for the night than a card game tournament?

🌸Strawberry Shortcake🍓

Embrace your inner child with the playfulness of Strawberry Shortcake and her friends. Gingham prints, light pinks, and ruffled fabric would be great attire–even better if you could find a pink or red beret to top it all off! You and your galentines could decorate cakes or cupcakes, and try theming them after Strawberry and her friends! Of course, all of the sweet treats would go perfectly with some pink lemonade and chocolate-covered strawberries. Hand-drawn or printed strawberries would be an adorable backdrop to show everyone’s amazing outfits.

🔪Femme Fatale💋

Of course, not everyone wants to take a more traditional approach to Galentine’s Day, which makes this a great alternative. Go all out with the dark and sultry vibe of a femme fatale, and you could find inspiration from old Hollywood. Guests would look great in dark dresses and bold makeup! A fun mocktail idea would be a “dirty soda,” as they’re known. Simply get your favorite soda, add some coconut creamer and any flavor of Torani syrups.

🍿Cupid’s Cinema 🎥

Grab your popcorn and find your comfiest pajamas for this fun-filled movie night! Nothing says Galentines like a rom-com movie marathon, and my personal favorite is 10 Things I Hate About You. Decorations could be themed around a specific movie, or you could turn your party room into your own personal movie theater. No movie theater is complete without a concession stand of candy, popcorn, snacks, and drinks. Find some printables online to add to the movie theater charm, and create a personalized menu or list of movies that will be screened! With all of the choices, what will you watch?