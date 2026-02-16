Olympics Unfiltered: How Social Media Changed the Games

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In recent years, social media has allowed people to get a more in depth view of how the Olympics are for the athletes. Seeing athletes more authentically on their personal social media has humanized them from the super-human athletes they are competing at the most prestigious sporting event in the world. From the living accommodations, to seeing a day in the athletes life, or even a haul of the gear athletes get for going to the Olympics; getting an unfiltered view into the Olympics has shifted viewers perspectives not only on the games but also on the athletes competing in them.

An Inside Look:

Thanks to social media, we’re able to get a glimpse into what the Olympics are like for the athletes that attend them. One of my personal favorite Olympians to follow in the 2026 games is Team USA Women’s Hockey player Taylor Heise, but there are so many good athletes on social media to see.

Dining

You would expect the food hall reviews to show everything that these athletes are eating to fuel their bodies for their sport, and some are. However, the majority of the dining hall videos I’ve seen have been more about the desserts, reminding us that these Olympians have a sweet tooth like us. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, chocolate muffins were the popular dessert of choice. Which begged the question; what dessert would be the staple of the 2026 Olympics? Well it appears that chocolate lava cake and tiramisu seem to be competing for the top spot in these dessert games. Seeing the Olympic dining halls reminds me of summer camp and getting to eat with all your friends. Also seeing how the cuisine changes from the location of each game is also so interesting. Since these games are in Italy, of course the Olympic chefs had to make some pasta shaped like the Olympic rings.

Life in the Village

Through room tours, exploring the village and other trends, we get to see a more inside look at what day-to-day life is like for these Olympians this year. Team USA ice dance pair Emi and Vadym have posted a few videos exploring the Olympic Village and the different activities it has. I’ve also seen so many Olympic room tours, mainly from Team USA but some from Canada too. Some are in depth like Taylor Heise’s showing off the accommodations for USA Women’s Hockey, but some are more informal like Team Canada’s Women’s Hockey player Sarah Nurse and her rearranging her room. We also get a glimpse into some of the activities athletes do in their days at the games. Team USA’s Grace Henderson has made some parody videos showing that she always hangs out with Team Canada, and making light of being friends with the competition. Honestly, these Olympians following TikTok trends is one of the best things I’ve seen from these games. Like watching the behind the scenes of the opening ceremony? Absolute gold medal content.

Gear Hauls

This is honestly one of my favorite parts of the Olympics, seeing the gear that is given to the athletes. This year Team Canada was sponsored by Lululemon, and the unboxing done by speed skater Brooklyn McDougall was so good. Team Germany had an iconic opening ceremony outfit, completed with the perfect cape.

Of course I have to mention Taylor Heise and her top tier Team USA merch unboxing. It looks like Team USA got gear from Ralph Lauren, Skims and Nike. One of the best pieces of gear from this year though has to be the eagle skirts. I mean, if you haven’t already seen these skirts, you’re missing out.

Viral Moments:

However, it’s not just the current games that are showing off a new side to the Olympics. Past games have had their share of viral moments that humanize the athletes even more and give the public a further look into life at the games.

Carpool karaoke

One of my favorite things was during the 2016 Olympics. In the height of the famous Carpool Karaoke era (we need to bring it back seriously…), the US Swim Team got together and did their own Carpool Karaoke. This Carpool Karaoke had so many good moments, from Leah Smith yelling to look up the lyrics to the song, to people rocking full swim gear or inflatable crab suits. Honestly, is there anything more American than Michael Phelps singing Zac Brown Band “Chicken Fried” in Aviators?

Cardboard Beds

Now, who will ever forget the cardboard beds that were deemed ‘anti-sex’ at both the 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympics. First appearing at the 2020 games, the cardboard beds were made from recycled materials; part of Tokyo’s sustainable initiative for the games. They went viral for being ‘anti-sex’ and not being able to hold the weight of more than one person. Athletes in the village took to social media to show them jumping on the beds to test their durability.

Running out of Condoms

Since the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, the IOC has provided condoms to athletes in the village. What started as a public health initiative to prevent sexually transmitted diseases, may have turned into a more social craze. Currently, the IOC provided 10,000 condoms for the 2026 Winter games, and just three days in they’ve already run out and need to be restocked. During the 2024 Paris games, the IOC gave out 300,000 condoms, a smaller amount compared to the record high 450,000 condoms provided during the 2016 Rio games.

What the IOC is Doing:

With this rise of social media, of course the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has placed some regulations and restrictions to protect the games and the athletes. The IOC actually encourages athletes to share their experience at the games through their personal social media accounts and websites. However, there are many guidelines and regulations. Just for the 2026 Winter Olympics, the IOC posted many documents outlining the policies and procedures about social media posting. Some regulations include: only using mobile phones to record content; restrictions on videos taken up to 1 hour before competition or medal ceremonies; athletes can’t post videos longer than 2 minutes; and restrictions on athletes posting their highlights from competition.

Overall, social media, especially TikTok, has given more freedom to athletes to express themselves and their experience at the Olympics. Seeing more into the Olympics, aside from the sports aired on TV makes these athletes feel more human. Sharing personalities, interests and how they spend their time while at this prestigious event helps connect them with the normal population just a bit more.