This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

So far, 2025 has been a great year for album releases, with notable artists such as Ethel Cain, Sam Fender, Lisa, and The Weeknd all producing outstanding records. Don’t worry, this is just the beginning of the trend. Many talented artists are set to release albums by the end of the year, and many incredible ones are going to be released this spring. Here are four albums to look forward to in the coming months, and a short overview of a few that have already been released this year!

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

The iconic pop star Lady Gaga is set to release her seventh studio album, Mayhem, on March 7th. The record will feature her recent singles ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Disease,’ along with her hit collaboration with Bruno Mars, ‘Die with a Smile.’ There will be 11 other songs debuted, constructing a 14-song pop album that is going to be intense and wide-ranging, according to Gaga herself. The titles of the songs, such as ‘How Bad Do U Want Me’ and ‘ZombieBoy’ create an extraordinary vibe that is sure to interest listeners of all genres. Gaga, whose last album, Chromatica, was released in 2020, took time off of music to star in Joker: Folie à Deux and is sure to return with a bang in her new record.

Japanese Breakfast – For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women)

The indie pop band Japanese Breakfast is releasing their new album, For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women), on March 14th. This album marks the fifth studio album created by the band, which features Michelle Zauner as the lead singer, who also happens to be the best-selling author of Crying in H-Mart. The released single ‘Orlando in Love’ features dynamic strings and a dreamy vibe that will please any soft music enjoyer. The album will include 10 tracks, including ‘Orlando in Love’ and ‘Mega Circuit,’ and is said to explore many genres and vibes. Following the album’s release, the band is going on tour, with their first show at Coachella on April 12th.

Lucy Dacus – Forever is a Feeling

Lucy Dacus is back after four years to release her fourth solo album entitled Forever is a Feeling, which will feature 13 melodic tracks. Dacus has been busy doing collaborative works, including an album and EP with Boygenius, her band with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, who are both said to be featured on her new record. Along with these two, other artists rumored to be featured are Hozier, Madison Cunningham, and Blake Mills. Her new album will explore feelings of love and heartbreak, but will not stray far from Dacus’s signature indie, ethereal vibes. Like Japanese Breakfast, Dacus is also going on tour to celebrate her new release with her tour spanning from April to May.

Lana Del Rey – The Right Person Will Stay

The long-awaited country-inspired album by Lana Del Rey, which was initially called Lasso, is set to be released on May 21st, and will be her 10th studio album. Following the success of her 2023 album, Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd, fans have been anxiously awaiting Del Rey’s return, and the new 13-track album will surely deliver. The single of the album, ‘Henry,’ should be released sometime in March or April, and will be ‘in an American vein,’ but will not depart from Lana’s signature style of alternative pop. While the tracklist has not been officially released, the album might feature her cover of John Denver’s ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads,’ which she put out in late 2023. She is set to kick off her UK/Ireland tour following the album’s release, marking her new era of indie-Americana artistry.

Beyond these four albums, many outstanding records have already been released in 2025, including Automatic by The Lumineers and So Close to What by Tate McRae. Automatic sticks to the Lumineers’ signature style of folk-alternative, including 11 fun and soulful tracks, yet tackles topics such as heartbreak and boredom. As for McRae’s album, So Close to What is a powerful and fun pop album that explores the vulnerability of life through 16 nostalgic, expressive tracks. Both of these albums, though distinct, are amazing projects that are must-listens.

This year has already delivered some of the strongest albums from hit artists, and this spring is sure to deliver some of the most anticipated and dynamic albums of the year. From more prominent names like Lady Gaga and Lana Del Rey, to relatively smaller artists like Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker, and Japanese Breakfast, these albums will most definitely deliver a mix of dreamy Americana vibes. Be sure to check out these exciting album drops this spring!