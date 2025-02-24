I Spent Years Dreaming of Med School—Until I Realized I Was Miserable

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

I switched my major in junior year and it was the best decision I ever made.

I started college with a plan: major in biomedical sciences, go to medical school, and become a Pediatric Emergency Medical (PEMs) doctor. It felt like the obvious choice—I loved working with children and wanted to help people, and medicine seemed like the most direct path. But as time went on, I started feeling a sense of disconnect, like I was following a path that wasn’t actually meant for me.

At first, I brushed it off. College is hard, and long shifts at the hospital I used to work at were part of the process. But the more time I spent in patient care, the more I dreaded it. My shifts felt never-ending, and I was emotionally drained from the stress and, at times, the constant abuse and mistreatment from some of the nursing staff and patients. Outside of work, my classes weren’t any better. I wasn’t excited about what I was learning. I was just going through the motions, waiting for something to click. It never did.

For a while, I ignored the nagging feeling that I was on the wrong path. I had already invested so much time into pre-med. Changing my major felt like admitting failure, like I was throwing away years of work. But deep down, I knew I couldn’t keep forcing myself to be passionate about something that made me miserable.

Writing had always been a part of my life. I spent years being a part of my high school newspaper and had been creating stories for as long as I could remember. I remembered how my first published article in high school gave me a sense of pride that no biology class ever could. Journalism and creative writing has always made me feel alive in a way that medicine never did, but I had convinced myself that they weren’t “practical” career paths. It wasn’t until I truly let myself consider switching that I realized how much happier I could be.

Even then, the fear didn’t go away. I mean, I’m a junior. It felt like I was starting over when everyone else was moving forward, and I couldn’t help but feel like I was falling behind. But, I learned something important: college isn’t just about getting a degree—it’s about discovering who you are. When I finally made the switch, I felt an instant weight lift off my shoulders. Journalism and creative writing gave me the creative freedom I had been missing, and for the first time in a long time, I felt like myself again.

Of course, it wasn’t always easy. There were moments of doubt, times when I felt like I was playing catch-up with students who had been in this field from the beginning. But I wasn’t alone. My friends and my boyfriend were my biggest support system, reminding me that it’s okay to change direction. So many students switch majors—some multiple times—and there’s no right timeline for figuring out what you want.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned, it’s that happiness and passion matter. No, switching majors late in college wasn’t part of my original plan, but it was the best decision I could have made for myself. Now, just a few months into my new major, I can confidently say I’m glad I made the switch.