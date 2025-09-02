History of Lindsay Lohan: Scandals, Struggles & Second Chances

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Lindsay Lohan has been slowly making her Hollywood comeback with roles in some Netflix Originals; as well as the new sequel ‘Freakier Friday’ recently hitting theaters. But why did she take a break from the silver screen to begin with? Let’s deep dive into the ‘Parent Trap’ icon that is healing our inner child by returning to the screen.

Beginning of Career

Lohan’s career started when she was just three years old when she was signed to Ford Models. She first hit screens when she acted in commercials, for brands like Wendy’s and Pizza Hut. Her first role outside commercials was when she was just 10 years old making her appearance on the television soap opera, ‘Another World’. The next year, Lohan was filming her dual role in Disney’s ‘Parent Trap,’ where she played both twins Annie James and Hallie Parker. The movie debuted when she was 12 and launched her into stardom.

Walt Disney Pictures

In 2000, when Lohan was only 14 years old, she added two more productions to her resume. Notably, being a leading role in the movie ‘Life Size’ alongside Tyra Banks. It was then in 2003, after acting in yet another movie, that Lohan starred in her second breakout movie, ‘Freaky Friday’. Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis were both praised for their skills in the movie.

Just the following year in 2004, Lohan had her third breakout movie – ‘Mean Girls’. She was only 17 at the time of production, making her the youngest in the main cast, just behind Amanda Seyfried who was 19 at the time. The iconic movie praised the cast for their acting and overall production of the film, with much of the movie still being relevant in pop culture today. Furthermore, it marked Lohan’s third major film in just a few years, making her name more relevant in pop culture before she was even a legal adult.

Also in 2004, Lohan ventured into the music industry when she released her first album ‘Speak’, which didn’t do as well as the star’s movies. Critics said that she wasn’t a bad singer but wasn’t an extraordinary singer either. She continued to release music with another album in 2005 entitled ‘A Little More Personal (RAW)’. During this time, Lohan also starred in 4 of her own music videos for ‘Over’, ‘Rumors’, ‘First’, as well as ‘Confessions of a Broken Heart (Daughter to Father)’.

Tabloid Trouble

During the filming of the 2007 movie ‘Georgia Rule’ was when Lohan’s public persona started shifting. One of the producers of ‘Georgia Rule’ even wrote in a letter that Lohan was unprofessional and irresponsible; mentioning that she was frequently late to set or wouldn’t show up at all, claiming that her “ongoing all night heavy partying” was the reason as to why Lohan was so exhausted. However, at the end of May in 2007, Lohan was arrested for DUI after she got in a serious car accident.

Following her first arrest, Lohan would go on to accumulate in total six arrests, two DUIs, seven car accidents, 14 days in jail and six trips to rehab. Lohan admitted she was addicted to alcohol and had dabbled in cocaine usage. Lohan was having a tough time also booking roles since many wanted her to prove she could be sober and reliable before taking a risk on her, due to her recent ongoing public scandals. This time in Lohan’s life would last from around 2007 to 2013.

Around 2013 to 2014, Lohan noted that she was taking her sobriety seriously for the first time. It was at this time that she was interviewed by Oprah Winfrey about her struggles and choices so far in life. Just a couple years later, Lohan moved to London, seeking some privacy and life away from Hollywood. It was during her time living abroad that she expanded more into the business world, opening “Lohan Beach House” clubs in Greece. While she was still in the party scene, but this time managing instead of partying, Lohan stated that she felt peaceful and had been taking care of herself.

Lindsay Lohan Now

Just a few years ago, in 2021, Lohan stepped back onto the silver screen and red carpet by signing a multi-picture deal with Netflix. Starring in “Falling for Christmas” in 2022, Lohan had officially been back to acting with her first major film in over a decade. Lohan made an appearance in the 2024 Mean Girls movie as a moderator for the mathletes competition; coming full circle with her Mean Girls franchise. Since then, she’s also starred in “Irish Wish” and “Our Little Secret”, both romantic comedies from Netflix.

Lohan continues keeping her peace and her personal life private as she lives in Dubai with her husband and family. She’s continuing to flourish on the big screen as her newest role in the movie “Freakier Friday” just released a couple weeks ago. Lohan is also set to star and produce in a new Hulu series, “Count My Lies” marking a new career milestone for her by acting in a series.

Lindsay Lohan’s life has been anything but ordinary. Caught in the whirlwind of early stardom, public struggles, and extreme scrutiny over decisions that eclipsed her talent. However, Lohan has bounced back and rewritten her story. Battling addiction and personal struggles, Lohan found peace and reemerged in Hollywood as a thriving actress, despite past controversies. Lohan has shown that while controversy may have defined her past, perseverance and growth now define her future.

