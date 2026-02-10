Heated Rivalry: Just BuzzWorthy Television or a Greater Impact?  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re chronically online or obsessed with the latest things in pop culture, you have probably heard of Heated Rivalry: a queer love story about two major league hockey players who have a secret romance. Fans obsess over the show online through TikTok edits, sharing easter eggs spotted in the show, and the actors’ press tour. The show quickly rose in popularity due to its authentic characters, wholesome romance, and powerful story. Shane Hollander and Illya Rosanov navigate their identities within such a masculine sport. As well as their responsibility of being in the limelight and playing on two different teams, often against each other. This show is a book adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers series and the sequel to Heated Rivalry.

From Books to Show

The main romance of Game Changers is also incorporated into the show. This storyline follows Scott Hunter, another hockey player in the same league as Shane and Ilyia, who falls for a guy he meets while ordering a smoothie. What makes the storyline special and incredibly touching to fans is that Scott Hunter comes out on the show and makes his relationship public after winning the cup, one of the biggest achievements in hockey. This was a huge deal within the show because being publicly queer and a hockey player is very rare on and off-screen, making this moment extremely inspiring.

Jesse Kortuem

While this show has been labeled as the next racy romance for teens to obsess over, the show has created a significant cultural and social impact on the LGBTQ+ community. This show is extremely powerful by having the two major league hockey players within this sport, who have a reputation of being hypermasculine, be a part of the LGBTQ+ community and in a queer relationship. It dismantles stereotypes often seen in the media, portraying queer people and inspiring many young queer athletes by representing them on screen. One of the main impacts that has been seen was a hockey player publicly coming out due to being inspired by Heated Rivalry. Jesse Kortuem, who plays for Minnesota, publicly came out as gay and credited Heated Rivalry for giving him the courage to share who he is.

Kortuem said, “I am a private person. Those who know me best know that I don’t share much, if anything, on social media, but lately, something has sparked in me [ok-yes credit to Heated Rivalry]. I realized it is finally time to share a journey I have kept close to the vest for a long time.”

Heated Rivalry and the LGBTQ+ Community

There have also been stories emerging of kids within the LGBTQ+ community who walked away from the sport due to never feeling like they fit in and feeling isolated from their teammates. Matt Kenny used to play competitive hockey in Ontario during his childhood, but ended up quitting because he felt unsafe around his teammates. Kenny posted on social media how moved he was by Heated Rivalry and how it healed a part of his inner child. He also talked about how Heated Rivalry showed him a positive version of his own story since he also experienced a secret romance with another hockey player.

“We need more voices speaking up. We need more voices so that characters like that become real life.” Kenny said. Queer Representation through stories is crucial for people to watch someone they can relate to and who is overcoming the same struggles they are facing.