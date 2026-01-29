College is expensive. Here are a few tips to help save money while in school.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is one of the most expensive times in our lives. On top of paying tuition, we need to buy food, pay rent, pay for expensive textbooks and class materials, and maintain a social life. Besides getting a part-time job, which isn’t possible for everyone, it is hard to figure out what else to do to help make college more affordable and accessible.

Every student has a different financial situation and varying levels of support from their parents. But no matter what school you attend or what job you have, there are a few things you can do as a college student to help make managing your finances a bit easier. Combining these tips can help you pocket a little more money for the things you need and save up a little more for the things you want.

Check for student discounts

You’re probably paying thousands of dollars in tuition to be enrolled at a university, so why not benefit from a little cash back? You’d be surprised how many companies, subscription services, retailers, and delivery services offer discounts for simply proving your student status. Amazon offers six-months of Prime free for students, and only half price after that. DoorDash offers a student “Dash Pass” plan, which gives you waived delivery fees and discounts on food orders. If you purchase a product from Apple, you can qualify for a gift card of up to $150 just for being a student. Spotify, HBO Max, YouTube, and Adobe Creative Cloud also offer special rates for students. Even some restaurants, such as Chipotle, offer a special rewards program for students, allowing for exclusive deals, increased rewards, and BOGO burritos. At the University of Cincinnati, students can use the Metro bus for free. Now you’re not only saving gas money, but you’re saving the money you would pay for the bus fare.

If you’re thinking about making a big purchase or debating whether it’s worth it to subscribe to Spotify, check first to see if there are any ways you can save. Check out this article to see a list of the top student discounts in 2026, and do some digging on how to cash them in.

Use Credit Cards to Maximize Rewards

Most college students these days pay through Apple Pay, Venmo, and debit cards. It’s easy not to worry about paying off credit cards, and only pay with the money you have. However, you may be missing out on cash back, rewards, and savings you could be piling up with a rewards-based credit card. Credit cards can be used like cash as long as you only use money you have and pay it off (in full) at the end of each month. Every credit card will have a different set of bonuses and cash back, and plenty have specialized rates for students. You can also earn cash just for signing up. The Bank of America specialized credit card for students offers a $200 welcome bonus. And with the Discover Student Cash Back credit card, students can earn up to 5% cash back on purchases. Most of these top picks also have a $0 annual fee. What’s not to love?

Check out this article to learn more about some of the top credit cards for students in 2026. If you choose to sign up for one, make sure to watch your spending, only spend what you have, and pay it off every month. This way, you can benefit from the maximum amount of rewards dollars and not grow heaps of credit card debt.

Invest now, thank yourself later

Investing for your retirement now may sound crazy. I mean, we haven’t even started a real job yet, and we’re being hounded to put everything we have away. But your money is worth more now than it ever will be. Did you know that if you invest $1,000 every year into a Roth IRA starting when you are 18, you could have $400,000 + when you retire at age 65? And that’s not taxable either. That’s the great thing about a Roth IRA: you earn a compoundable roughly 7-10% interest rate, with no taxes taken out if you wait until retirement to cash out.

Not everyone has $1,000 lying around to put into a Roth IRA, especially not most college students. However, putting away a little bit when you can will make a huge difference down the line. Even if you aren’t ready to put away money that you can’t take out, you can invest in a stable, long-term ETF and start earning on your savings now. Putting money away to have ready when you graduate is a very smart move. Learn more about what ETF’s are and why to invest in them, and start taking control of your own finances.

Use what your College has to offer

Most universities spend millions of dollars every year to make amenities, resources, and libraries free for their students to use. While in school, every penny and every resource counts. Rent your textbooks or find them online whenever possible to save money. Use the campus gym to avoid paying for a gym membership, and use all dining swipes you have to maximize the value. At the University of Cincinnati, the Bearcats Pantry offers free food, feminine products, toiletries, and coats to any student in need. Many schools also offer free counseling, tutoring, and online public research databases. All of these resources that would normally be a huge expense are now available to students free of cost through the school, and this makes a huge positive impact on your finances.

It is scary and difficult to be financially independent, and it is impossible to know what your life will look like in 5 years. I am constantly thinking about where I will end up, if I’ll be able to find a job, and if I’ll be able to afford living on my own. But while in school, these few tips can help us all set ourselves up for success as we start our adult lives. With a little extra money through student discounts, credit card rewards, and free amenities, we can all live our lives to the fullest, without as much financial stress.