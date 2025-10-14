Coffee’s Expensive and So Is Your Silence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the United States, politics is a two-sided coin. Like heads and tails, there are two options: Democrats and Republicans. Everything is oversimplified, and in a world that’s growing more complex, that type of thinking leaves out a third, equally powerful side: the apolitical. We all know someone who says they’re “not into politics” or that it “doesn’t affect them”. Maybe that someone is you. Perhaps you’re “too busy,” “too young,” or “too unsure” to get involved. Perhaps you think politics is just something that happens on the news – something that doesn’t affect you.

Take a closer look.

As college students, many of us are no strangers to caffeine addiction. With many cafes around campus, it feels almost impossible not to treat yourself to a fun drink every day. Maybe it’s just me, but I consider those drinks a reward. But lately, that simple latte has started to feel like a luxury, with prices climbing to $8 or more per drink. You may think, “I’ll just make it at home”, only to find out it’s not much cheaper. Earlier this year, tariffs were raised on imports, including coffee, contributing to a nearly 33% price increase. Inflation and global trade policies have flipped a small daily comfort into a budget item. So, that $8 latte you grab before class, it’s political.

Still think it doesn’t affect you? Let’s say you applied for a research internship. You’re perfectly qualified, have a great resume, and are a shoo-in. But you never hear back because budget cuts eliminated thousands of research grants nationwide. The National Science Foundation, along with others, faced cuts that majorly affected undergraduate students. Your education, political.

Even the most basic human experiences are shaped by political decisions. DEI programs are being stripped away. Women’s rights, reproductive freedom, LGBTQ+ rights, immigration policy, and healthcare access are constantly under attack. The United States is a very diverse group of people, but the current administration in this country treats that like a bad thing. Being a woman labels you an object. Being an immigrant labels you unassimilated. Being open about your abortion labels you a killer. We cannot exist freely if the defining parts of us are frowned upon. So, don’t be surprised. But human decency, it’s political.

To say “I’m not political” is a luxury. It means the system, as flawed as it is, doesn’t threaten your safety, your identity, or your access to opportunity. To dismiss politics, to roll your eyes at protests, to scroll past the headlines is all privilege. For many, silence isn’t an option. For every student waving a protest sign, there’s someone they’re speaking for. Someone whose voice has been silenced. When you stay quiet, you’re not neutral. You’re choosing not to support the people who need you most.

Historically, college students have been at the forefront of political movements. The Civil Rights Movement and the Vietnam War protests shook campuses in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In recent years, students have marched for climate justice, rallied for Black Lives Matter, and demanded change from unethical corporations.

Activism doesn’t always mean hitting the streets to protest (though it can). It can start smaller. Voting. Educating yourself. Speaking up. Listening. Realizing that everything truly is political. Most students are familiar with the scientific method: observation, question, research, hypothesis, experimentation, and conclusion. This is the perfect tool to implement when getting politically involved.

Observe what is happening in the country, your state, or even just your college campus. Question why these events might be occurring. Make your hypothesis. What is your role? What can you do now? Now experiment. Register to vote. Vote in your local town elections. Attend political protests. Finally, form your conclusion. There is so much you can do to become more politically literate, and everyone can get involved. There’s no perfect way to begin. The key is just to begin.

And now, here’s your chance to take real action: Election Day is coming up (November 4, 2025). Whether it’s a local, state, or national race, your vote matters. While presidential elections grab major headlines, it’s the local elections that often have the most direct impact on your every day life. Think of school boards, mayors, city councils, and judges. Ballot initiatives can determine funding for education, public transportation, reproductive rights, and environmental protections. The people elected to office this November will shape the policies that govern your campus, your community, and your future. So, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Make a voting plan. Check your registration status. Know your polling location. Research who and what is on the ballot. Encourage the people around you to vote as well. Make your voice heard.

Political apathy has no benefits. Take the extra time that you spend scrolling on TikTok to educate yourself. Use your voice, stand for what you believe is right, and get involved!