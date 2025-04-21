Book Recommendations Inspired by Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘n Sweet is flirty, reflective, and fun. It’s the kind of album that feels like a late-night vent session with your best friend… if your best friend had impeccable vocal control and a penchant for espresso metaphors.

Naturally, it deserves book pairings that match the chaos. Whether you’re in your main character era, your villain origin story, or somewhere in between, here’s your ultimate guide to what you should read based on your favorite Short ‘n Sweet track.

“Taste” – The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

In The Wife Between Us, nothing is as it seems. Told through shifting perspectives, the story follows two women, one seemingly scorned, the other seemingly adored, who are more connected than they appear. It’s a masterclass in tension, layered identities, and the echoes of toxic relationships. The same energy runs through “Taste,” which centers on the lingering presence of a former flame. Just as the novel explores how the past can haunt the present, Sabrina’s track mirrors that possessive shadow, making this pairing ideal for readers who love a twisted, tangled portrayal of romantic rivalry and revenge.

“Please Please Please” – Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry by Joya Goffney

Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry is a raw, heartfelt exploration of vulnerability, trust, and the messiness of opening up to love. Quinn, the protagonist, is forced to confront her deepest fears when her private journal goes missing, and in the process, she begins to fall for someone unexpected. Much like Sabrina’s plea in “Please Please Please” for a partner not to mess things up, Quinn’s story is driven by a desire for emotional safety. Both the song and the book capture that fragile hope that love can be worth the risk, even when past hurt threatens to get in the way.

“Good Graces” – The Love Wager by Lynn Painter

If you’re into rom-coms with emotional depth, this pairing is for you. In The Love Wager, two people agree to a no-strings-attached dating pact but end up catching real feelings. It’s witty, full of heart, and loaded with chemistry. “Good Graces” is the sonic version of trying to stay cool when you’re already in too deep. Sabrina sings about putting on a brave face and pretending not to care, all while secretly longing to be let back into someone’s good graces. Both the book and the track capture the push-and-pull of wanting love but not wanting to admit it first.

“Sharpest Tool” – Normal People by Sally Rooney

Sabrina’s voice takes on a softer, more vulnerable tone in “Sharpest Tool,” where she wrestles with the emotional toll of being the one who always feels everything a little too much. It’s introspective and aching, just like Normal People. Rooney’s novel captures the complicated bond between Connell and Marianne, two people who struggle to connect and communicate even when they deeply understand each other. Like the song, the book is an exploration of emotional intelligence, self-worth, and the invisible wounds that shape our relationships.

“Coincidence” – Love and Other Words by Christina Lauren

Love and Other Words is a second-chance romance drenched in fate, nostalgia, and unfinished business. Macy and Elliot were once inseparable until heartbreak drove them apart. Years later, they cross paths again, and their shared history comes rushing back. “Coincidence” echoes that same sentiment, how running into someone from your past can feel like fate, even when you’re unsure if it’s good or bad timing. Both the song and novel wrestle with the bittersweet magic of what-ifs and the question of whether love deserves a second shot.

“Bed Chem” – Twisted Love by Ana Huang

Twisted Love is exactly what the title suggests: hot, intense, and a little dangerous. Alex and Ava’s chemistry leaps off the page, and it’s impossible to ignore, even when it threatens to consume them. That same fiery connection is all over “Bed Chem,” a song about the kind of attraction that makes you forget everything else. Sabrina leans into the physicality and magnetic pull of a relationship that might not make sense on paper, but burns bright anyway. If you like your romance steamy and a bit chaotic, this one’s for you.

“Espresso” – My Killer Vacation by Tessa Bailey

Playful, bold, and just the right amount of unhinged, My Killer Vacation follows a schoolteacher and a tattooed bounty hunter solving a murder while trying (and failing) to keep things strictly professional. “Espresso” is confident, flirty, and fun, just like Tessa Bailey’s offbeat romantic mystery. Pairing this track with the book feels like the ultimate chaotically good combo: sassy, sexy, and totally addictive.

“Dumb & Poetic” – Notes on Heartbreak by Annie Lord

Notes on Heartbreak is a memoir, but it reads like a heartbreak anthem. Annie Lord dissects the aftermath of a breakup with raw, lyrical honesty, revisiting memories, regrets, and what-ifs. In “Dumb & Poetic,” Sabrina sings from a similar space of reflection, recognizing the beauty and tragedy in feeling everything so deeply. Both works explore the performative, romanticized nature of heartbreak, showing how grief can be both devastating and strangely beautiful.

“Slim Pickins” – Ghosts by Dolly Alderton

Modern dating feels like a graveyard of missed connections and almost-relationships in Ghosts, where protagonist Nina navigates life after being ghosted by a man she thought she could build a future with. “Slim Pickins” brings that same kind of biting humor and emotional fatigue, calling out the frustrating reality of looking for love in a world full of letdowns. This song-and-book duo is tailor-made for anyone who’s tired of dating apps and emotional games.

“Juno” – Out on a Limb by Hannah Bonam-Young

Out on a Limb is a heartwarming, witty novel about taking chances and finding unexpected love. It’s about independence, identity, and the messy, beautiful process of figuring things out. “Juno” radiates that same vibe, tender, reflective, and full of little moments that feel like growth. The pairing is perfect for anyone who enjoys quiet character-driven stories with a hopeful edge.

“Lie to Girls” – Girls Can Kiss Now by Jill Gutowitz

Girls Can Kiss Now is a hilarious, sharp, and insightful essay collection that unpacks pop culture, queerness, and growing up in a world that teaches girls to shrink themselves. “Lie to Girls” confronts the lies women are told about love, beauty, and who they’re allowed to be. This pairing feels like an anthem and a rallycry rolled into one. It’s about reclaiming your power, rewriting the narrative, and embracing the chaos.

“Don’t Smile” – The Summer of Perfect Mistakes by Cynthia St. Aubin

This novel is a blend of family secrets, unexpected adventures, and emotional reckoning, a mix that perfectly mirrors the soft rebellion of “Don’t Smile.” Sabrina channels quiet resistance in the song, pushing back against being told to stay quiet or look pretty. Similarly, the characters in The Summer of Perfect Mistakes are figuring out who they are beyond what’s expected of them. It’s a heartfelt, empowering match.

“15 Minutes” – The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The glamorous and tragic story of Evelyn Hugo fits perfectly with “15 Minutes,” a track about fleeting fame and the fallout that follows. This song fits Evelyn’s story like a glove: a tale of glamour, ambition, and the personal cost of public perception. If you’re drawn to stories about fame and the women who refuse to apologize for chasing it, this pairing is a must.

“Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” – Daisy Jones & The Six by Taylor Jenkins Reid

Daisy Jones & The Six is messy, passionate, and deeply human. A behind-the-scenes look at a fictional ‘70s rock band that feels all too real. The tension between Daisy and Billy simmers beneath every interaction, filled with love, resentment, and everything in between. “Couldn’t Make It Any Harder” captures that emotional exhaustion, the kind that comes from loving someone who doesn’t always love you back in the way you need. It’s a heavy, heartbreaking pairing in the best way.

“Busy Woman” – Fleishman Is In Trouble by Taffy Brodesser-Akner

Fleishman Is In Trouble flips the script on gender roles, ambition, and what it means to have it all. Rachel Fleishman is the ultimate busy woman, a powerhouse whose story often goes unheard until the novel pulls back the curtain. Sabrina’s track is an ode to women who are constantly in motion, juggling everything while still being questioned for it. Together, the song and the book form a powerful critique of societal expectations and a celebration of complicated, capable women.

“Bad Reviews” – I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

In her memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died, Jennette McCurdy dismantles the image of the “perfect daughter.” “Bad Reviews” does the same, calling out those who criticize without understanding. Both the book and the song embrace the discomfort of being seen for who you really are, flaws and all. This pairing is cathartic, rebellious, and fiercely authentic.