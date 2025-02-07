7 Budget-Friendly Activities to Level Up Your Galentine’s Party

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While you might think of all things romance and love when you think of Valentine’s Day, there is another important element that deserves to be celebrated: friendship! Over the last decade (thanks to a Parks and Rec episode), women have been getting together to celebrate “Galentines” and the female friendships that make life just a little bit easier. There is no one right way to spend this occasion, but what better way to celebrate friendship than to hang out with your girls and do a fun activity! Whether you decide to celebrate with your roomies, classmates, or a club/organization, these eight quick and cheap activities are sure to spice up your Galentine’s celebration.

For the Artsy Friend Group – Paint & Sip

This creative activity allows you to paint and chat with your gals while enjoying drinks of your choice. There are many different forms of painting to choose from for this activity, from mini canvases to picture frames, whatever you and your friends would enjoy the most! One fitting option is to paint wine glasses and then use them for your drinks once. As for supplies, wine glasses can be found at dollar stores or on Amazon for relatively cheap (either glass or plastic), and packs of paint markers can be bought for less than $15 at most stores.

For the Photogenic Friend Group – DIY Sunglasses

Every good party has to have a chance to get some cute photos with your girls. With this activity, you can make your pictures even cuter and more unique. For this craft, each of your friends gets to customize their own sunglasses (heart-shaped, of course) with letter beads, charms, or paint markers. There are many places online to buy heart-shaped sunglasses in bulk for a low cost, and any other supplies you desire to decorate with can be found at a local craft store or dollar store. To take your photos to the next level, buy a metallic backdrop and some balloons!

For the Friend Group that Loves to Read – “Romance Book Club”

Who doesn’t love a good romance novel? If you and your girls love reading, this idea is perfect! For a “Romance Book Club” event, created by @lucia_meep on TikTok, each girl brings a book (romance novels suit the Valentine’s Day theme, but your group can do whatever genre you like) and gives a little presentation about it. After each girl has gone, you can do a book swap where everyone gets to enjoy one of their friend’s favorite books. This activity could come at no cost if each book gets returned to its owner, or each person can purchase a book to trade, and the receiver gets to keep it. Either way, this easy and fun activity will please all your bookworm friends!

For the Swiftie Friend Group – Friendship Bracelets

Whether your friends are huge Swifties or just craft lovers (or maybe both), this activity will surely please your guests. Friendship bracelets can be made in all different colors, styles, and methods— making this activity a versatile option for your party. To make this craft extra-Galentine’s themed, you can use only red and pink threads and beads and put ‘BFF’ charms on each one. Threads and beads can be found at local craft stores, dollar stores, or online in bulk for often less than $5, making this craft easy, cute, and affordable.

For the Crafty Friend Group – Air-Dry Clay Projects

Who doesn’t love a good clay creation? This activity allows you to be as simple or creative as you desire without breaking the bank. Your girls can make anything, whether it be fridge magnets, jewelry trays, or even tic-tac-toe boards—the sky’s the limit! The price of air-dry clay varies depending on the store, but the average is around $10. Each girl gets to take home her own little creation and have a cute memento to remember her night with friends!

For the Friend Group Who Shares Everything – Romance Recaps

This fun twist on a presentation night will leave you and your gals laughing, crying, or maybe both. In this activity, each of your friends prepare a presentation about their love life. Whether it includes how many people they’ve kissed or how many horrible first dates they’ve been on, this activity will most definitely spice up your night. This activity comes at no cost—other than the cost of being embarrassed by how many failed relationships or bad kisses you’ve had.

For the Foodie Friend Group – Heart-Shaped Pizzas

No Galentine’s party is complete without some festive food. What better way to do this than making heart-shaped pizzas with your girls? The only supplies needed are pizza dough (which can be bought pre-made), sauce, cheese, and any toppings that your friend group desires. The price for this ranges, but the basic ingredients should total about $20, with the extra toppings varying in cost. While this activity is a bit more pricey, the experience (and taste) is definitely worth it and is guaranteed to be a hit among your friends.