5 GOTHIC ROMANCE MUST-READS

As the temperature continues to drop and your desire to stay inside rises, what better way to keep yourself warm than with a steamy gothic romance novel? A nice fire or heated blanket could do the trick as well, but what’s the fun in that? Light and fluffy romances are perfect for the spring and summer seasons, but once the early sunsets and cold winter nights set in, we begin to reach for something a bit…darker.

The ideal gothic romance transports you into a time long past, filled with untold secrets, lavish world-building, and a love story so poetically tragic that it leaves your mind restless for days. Now this might sound a bit dramatic, but that’s because it is. It’s what keeps you up until 4 AM, trapped inside a tale so enchantingly erotic it makes YA novels look like children’s books.

Below, I have listed five gothic romance novels on my personal to-be-read list, along with their Goodreads summaries. These suggestions are sure to get your heart racing this winter break ;)

1. One dark window by rachel gillig

Goodreads Summary

The romantasy booktok girlies have raved about this duology, calling it “so unique and utter perfection.” It has also been praised for its dark, gothic fairy tale vibe, reminiscent of the movie Crimson Peak.

2. Carmilla By Joseph Sheridan Le Fanu

Goodreads Summary

A gloomy atmosphere, suspense, AND a female vampire as the love interest…say less. Carmilla was written and published in the 19th century, but it has clearly stood the test of time (it is about vampires after all). According to an article from The Strand Magazine, “What makes Carmilla different from most vampire stories of the time is that it explores themes of sexuality and attraction”.

3. Nightshade by Keri Lake

Goodreads Summary

After reading Nocticadia by Keri Lake, Nightshade was immediately added to my wish list. If you are just as obsessed with unhinged male love interests as I am, Keri Lake should definitely be on your radar. Nightshade is seemingly no exception, with one Goodreads user stating, “It’s deliciously angsty”.

4. The Exorcism Of Faeries by J.L. Vampa

Goodreads Summary

If the title doesn’t intrigue you already, wait until you read the summary. Readers have praised The Exorcism of Faeries for its unique plotline, strong female protagonist, and encapsulating romance. Not to mention a classic brooding, morally grey professor that cannot seem to get the female protagonist out of his head.

5. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë

Goodreads Summary

If the sneak peek clips of the upcoming Wuthering Heights movie didn’t convince you to pick up this classic, let it be this. This story is beloved by many for numerous reasons; one Goodreads user said it is “so truthful about what it means to be human: to desire to be known by another as intimately, as completely, as one knows their own image in a mirror”. Wuthering Heights carries themes of destructive love, obsession, revenge, and even the supernatural.

*NOTE: These books may contain certain trigger warnings/themes that some readers may not be comfortable with. That being said, please make sure to research these trigger warnings/themes before purchasing and/or reading.