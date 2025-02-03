The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

From romances to memoirs, 2025’s top books offer something for every reader.

The new year is already shaping up to be an exciting one for book lovers, with a slew of highly anticipated titles set to hit shelves throughout 2025. From swoon-worthy romances and heart-pounding dystopias to gothic fantasies and heartfelt memoirs, this year’s releases promise to offer something for every reader. Whether you’re looking to dive into a college romance, unravel courtly intrigue, or explore the complexities of identity, the following books will take you on an unforgettable journey. Here are the top picks to add to your TBR list.

1. Deep End by Ali Hazelwood

Release Date: February 4, 2025

Beloved romance author Ali Hazelwood takes a bold new direction with her latest book, a sports-themed romance set against the backdrop of Stanford’s competitive diving team. Deep End follows platform diver Scarlett Vandermeer as she navigates a dangerous college fling with the new swim team captain. With Hazelwood’s signature wit and slow-burn romance, Deep End dives into the thrills and stakes of competitive sports and love.

2. Sunrise on the Reaping by Suzanne Collins

Release Date: March 18, 2025

This second prequel to The Hunger Games (after 2020’s The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) takes readers back to the morning of the 50th Hunger Games. This time, it’s a familiar face — Haymitch Abernathy — stepping into the arena of a new, venomous, and toxic landscape. Fans of Collins’ dystopian world will be hooked as Haymitch faces a new round of deadly games, and as with every Hunger Games novel, no one is safe.

3. Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi

Release Date: April 15, 2025

Tahereh Mafi is back with a new novel set ten years after the events of Shatter Me. Watch Me follows James Anderson as he infiltrates the notorious prison on Ark Island. Along the way, he crosses paths with Rosabelle Wolff, an assassin entangled with synthetic intelligence. Fans of Mafi’s dystopian worlds and emotional drama won’t want to miss this one.

4. Great Big Beautiful Life by Emily Henry

Release Date: April 22, 2025

The queen of modern romance returns with Great Big Beautiful Life, a story of rivalry, self-discovery, and unexpected love. Alice is a budding writer on the verge of a career breakthrough — if she can convince reclusive socialite Margaret to trust her with the task of writing her biography. But, Alice finds herself in competition with Hayden, a Pulitzer-winning journalist. The chemistry between Alice and Hayden only deepens as the battle for Margaret’s favor heats up.

5. A Curse Carved in Bone by Danielle L. Jensen

Release Date: May 13, 2025

The second book in Danielle L. Jensen’s duology returns to the stunning, blood-soaked fantasy world inspired by Norse mythology. Following the events of A Fate Inked in Blood, A Curse Carved in Bone picks up Freya’s journey as she battles against prophecy and betrayal to protect her people. With Jensen’s immersive world-building and twists at every turn, this is a must-read for fans of epic fantasy.

6. The Knight and the Moth by Rachel Gillig

Release Date: May 20, 2025

In this gothic romantasy, Sybil Delling, a diviner with visions of the future, teams up with the brooding knight Rodrick to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances among fellow seers. With dark cathedrals, secrets, and steamy romantic tension, The Knight and the Moth will sweep readers into its world of magic and mystery.

7. I’ll Tell You When I’m Home by Hala Alyan

Release Date: June 3, 2025

In her debut memoir, poet and novelist Hala Alyan reflects on the grief, trauma, and resilience that shaped her journey through multiple miscarriages and her decision to pursue motherhood through surrogacy. Alyan’s powerful storytelling style brings readers through her emotional journey, challenging traditional narratives surrounding loss and family.

8. Cursed Under London by Gabby Hutchinson Crouch

Release Date: July 11, 2025

In an alternative Elizabethan London, Fang awakens from death with immortality, but no clear way of reversing it. Together with Lazare, an enigmatic Frenchman, they explore the supernatural underworld of Deep London, fighting curses, conspiracies, and discovering forbidden love along the way. Cursed Under London is a thrilling mix of historical fantasy and romance with an edge.

9. The Good Vampire’s Guide to Blood and Boyfriends by Jamie D’Amato

Release Date: August 26, 2025

In this queer paranormal rom-com, Brennan’s life is upended when he becomes a vampire. Navigating new bloodthirsty instincts, an underground vampire society, and a growing crush on Cole, a cute campus librarian, Brennan must balance his humanity and vampirism while investigating a series of strange occurrences on campus. Perfect for fans of Heartstopper and Buffy, this novel promises to be as heartwarming as it is hilarious.

10. Grave Flowers by Autumn Krause

Release Date: September 2, 2025

If you love dark-royalcore fantasies, Grave Flowers is the book for you. Blending the intrigue of Hamlet with the ambition of the Boleyn family, this YA fantasy is filled with deadly secrets, courtly plots, and betrayal. With shades of House of the Dragon and The Cruel Prince, Grave Flowers is a must-read for fans of complex political intrigue and twisted love.

2025 is set to be a year full of diverse narratives and new adventures, with books that will make readers think, feel, and swoon. Make sure to mark these 10 highly anticipated releases on your calendar — you won’t want to miss them.