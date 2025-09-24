10 Moments That Defined the 2025 WNBA Season 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cincinnati chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Women’s National Basketball Associate (WNBA) is more than just a league, it’s a movement. The 2025 season not only delivered jaw-dropping performances on the court, but also powerful moments of representation, advocacy, and community off it. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or new to the game, this season proved once again why everyone watches women’s sports.

Let’s jump into the top 10 moments from the 2025 WNBA season that you absolutely need to relive.

Top Five On-the-Court Moments

Paige Bueckers Breaks Out in Historic Rookie Season

The Rookie of the Year didn’t come to play—she came to dominate. Fresh off a collegiate National Championship, the No. 1 overall pick dropped 44-points against the L.A. Sparks, setting a new WNBA rookie single-game scoring record. She averaged 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game, showcasing an elite blend of confidence, poise, and basketball IQ.

Napheesa Collier Steals the Show with All-Star Game MVP Performance

As if her regular season wasn’t enough, Collier showed out at the 2025 All-Star Game, dropping a record-setting 36 points and taking home MVP honors. She’s not nicknamed “MVPhee” for nothing! Her dominant, fun-filled performance made it clear: the league officially became hers that night.

A’ja Wilson’s MVP Run Is Unstoppable

A’ja Wilson continued her reign as one of the league’s most dominant players. She put up insane numbers leading the league in scoring, total rebounds, and blocks per game. Her streaks of 30+ point games and defensive skill kept her firmly in the discussion for MVP.

Minnesota Lynx Clinch Top Seed in Regular Season Finale

In their regular season finale, the Lynx defeated the Golden State Valkyries 72-53, securing the No. 1 seed for the playoffs with a 34-10 record. Napheesa Collier shone brightly once again, and coach Cheryl Reeve tied the WNBA’s all-time wins record with 413 victories.

Golden State Valkyries Make History in Debut Season

The league and fans couldn’t take their eyes off the new kids on the block: the Golden State Valkyries. In their debut season, they sold out all 22 home games and became the first expansion team in WNBA history to reach the playoffs in their first season, electrifying fans all year long.

Top Five Off-the-Court Moments:

“Pay Us What You Owe Us”

Before the 2025 All-Star Game, players wore black warm-up shirts saying “Pay Us What You Owe Us,” using this high visibility moment to draw attention to wages, revenue sharing, and the pending collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between the WNBA and WNBPA (Women’s National Basketball Players Association). It was a powerful moment of advocacy and unity that sparked a nationwide conversation on equity.

StudBudz 72-Hour Twitch Take Over

Courtney Williams and Natisha Hiedeman, Minnesota Lynx teammates known as the StudBudz on social media, live streamed throughout All-Star Weekend, giving fans behind-the-scenes content full of dance-offs, clubbing, candid conversations, guest appearances, good vibes, and chaos. It humanized players, highlighted personalities, and reinforced that the WNBA is about more than what happens on the court. This peak behind the curtain enamored fans and emphasized the close camaraderie of players across the league.

In the Words of Natisha Hiedeman: POWER COUPLE

One of the most talked about moments of 2025 wasn’t a shot made or a game won–it was an iconic hard launch. During All-Star Weekend’s orange carpet, Paige Bueckers confirmed that her former UConn teammate, Azzi Fudd, is her girlfriend, ending months of speculation fueled by viral phone cases, public appearances, and social media hints. This hard launch was powerful for representation, fans, and for what it means to live openly in women’s sports.

It’s Ellie’s World and We’re Just Living in It.

Ellie the Elephant is the mascot for the New York Liberty, and has always been that girl, but every season, she raises the bar. This year, Ellie gave iconic halftime performances and struts into gameday tunnel-walks rocking the best fits, featuring partnerships with brands like Fenty Beauty and Essie. Ellie has taken mascots to a whole new level.

A Promise Kept by Sabrina Ionescu

At the All-Star Weekend 3-Point Contest, Sabrina Ionescu made headlines not only for her sharpshooting, but also for her heart. Before the contest, Ionescu had promised rookie Sonia Citron that she would give her half of the prize money if she won, and she kept her word. This amazing act of mentorship and generosity quickly went viral, symbolizing the spirit of community and support in the WNBA.

As the 2025 season comes to an end, it’s clear the WNBA is more than a league—it’s a culture, a community, and a beacon for change. With talent rising, barriers breaking, and fans energized more than ever, we can’t wait to see what next season brings.