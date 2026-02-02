More Than A Like, Like, More Than A Love | UNC CRUSHES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Chapel Hill chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, we’ve all had moments when we were too scared to profess our deep, undying love for a crush. Instead of talking to them, you look away immediately whenever they walk past, stalk their social media pages, fantasize about them at night–uh oh, wait, maybe that’s just me talking! Either way, navigating relationships (or the lack thereof) is tough in this day and age. Sometimes putting yourself out there with the chance of rejection seems too much for seemingly no reward. Now you may ask yourself if there is a way to talk to your crush without strings attached. Anonymously. Well, you’re in luck!

Allow me to introduce the increasingly popular Instagram account, @unccrushes. As of September 18th, 2025, the page has nearly 500 posts dedicated to sharing UNC students’ desperate longings. The previous admin of the account, Thalia Terlecki, graduated from UNC in 2024 and passed down her crown to another UNC student. Like previous admins, their identity is kept a secret, but they still interact with users via Instagram stories and creative post captions.

While UNC has around 30,000 students, some detectives in the comments can rule out who the person with the crush is, often tagging them in the comment section.

The account is very active and releases several posts a week with over ten confessions in each one. The confession form has three short-form answer prompts that allow anyone to share who they’re crushing on and the opportunity to leave them a message. And boy, they do not disappoint.

Of course, there’s always some risk with putting yourself out there, but what could go wrong with an anonymous Google form submission? The real question is, will you be bold enough to shout out your crush? No time like the present!

The link’s down below:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSct3CoKvvVY1xmSToUqruquJkLjsjBQ76f1ilvVve N8Z3wIYQ/viewform

Give @unccrushes a follow!