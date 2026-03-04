Women’s History Month: Honoring the Past, Empowering the Future

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every March, we celebrate Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing the strength, brilliance, and resilience of women throughout history. What began as a local celebration in California in 1978 later became a nationwide observance in 1987. Since then, March has served as a powerful reminder that women’s contributions have shaped the world in politics, education, science, activism, business, and beyond.

When we think about trailblazers, names like Rosa Parks, Shirley Chisholm, and Kamala Harris come to mind. Rosa Parks’ quiet act of resistance sparked a national movement. Shirley Chisholm became the first Black woman elected to Congress and later ran for president, declaring she was “unbought and unbossed.” Kamala Harris shattered another glass ceiling by becoming the first woman, first Black person, and first South Asian person to serve as Vice President of the United States. These women didn’t just make history; they redefined what was possible.

But Women’s History Month isn’t only about household names. It’s about the women in our families who worked double shifts so their children could dream bigger. It’s about professors who push us to think critically. It’s about the friend who reminds you of your worth when self-doubt creeps in. History isn’t only written in textbooks; it’s written in everyday courage.

For college women especially, this month hits differently. We’re balancing academics, leadership roles, internships, relationships, and personal growth, all while discovering who we are. Women’s History Month encourages us to pause and recognize that we are walking through doors that others fought to open. The right to vote. The right to higher education. The right to pursue careers once considered “off limits.” Those victories were not accidental.

At the same time, this month reminds us that progress is ongoing. Women still face pay gaps, underrepresentation in leadership, and societal pressures about appearance and behavior. Acknowledging this isn’t about negativity, it’s about awareness. It’s about understanding that honoring history also means continuing the work.

So how can we celebrate Women’s History Month in meaningful ways?

Start by educating yourself. Read books by women authors. Support women-owned businesses. Attend campus events highlighting women leaders. Have conversations about issues affecting women today. Amplify voices that often go unheard. Even small actions matter.

Most importantly, reflect on your own story. What impact do you want to make? What barriers are you willing to challenge? Women’s History Month isn’t just about looking back; it’s about looking forward. The next generation is watching us the same way we look up to those who came before.

One day, someone may speak your name in a classroom discussion about change-makers. One day, your courage could be someone else’s inspiration.

This month, celebrate loudly. Honor deeply. Dream boldly.

Because history isn’t just behind us.

It’s being written, by us.