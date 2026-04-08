Will Euphoria Season 3 Be Worth The Watch?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

All Euphoria fans have been anticipating season three. The new season will premiere on HBO and Max on April 12th. With the new season coming out in a few days, fans have some concerns about the new changes and how the plot will be affected. Has the 4-year gap between seasons 2 and 3 ruined Euphoria?

Plot Changes

Photograph by Eddy Chen/HBO

One of the biggest changes for season 3 will be the time jump. In this season, they will jump 5 years into the future. This allows fans to experience their favorite characters as adults. Many people think this will confuse the plot, and we won’t receive answers to things that happened in previous seasons. This could allow the show to change positively and creatively focus on each character’s development. It’s up in the air whether this change will help or harm the show. What are your ideas?

Returning Characters

A lot of discourse surrounding this show is that multiple cast members will not be returning for season 3. Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Javon Walton (Ashtray), Austin Abrams (Ethan), Algee Smith (McKay), and Nika King (Leslie) have announced their departure from Euphoria for various reasons. Of couse Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, will not be returning due to his tragic death in 2023. With so many characters leaving, fans are less excited for the show’s return. This will possibly leave holes in the show’s plot. It’ll be interesting to see how screenwriters wrote around the loss of several cast members.

Zendaya, the star of the show who plays Rue, has stated that this will most likely be Euphoria’s final season and “closure is coming.” Hopefully, all of the hard work will pay off, and this season will be a hit. People everywhere will be gathered around the TV on Sunday for this highly anticipated series. What do you think? Will season 3 be worth watching?