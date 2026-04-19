Why You Should Go to Coachella Next Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something almost mythical about Coachella. Every April, thousands of college students, influencers, artists, and music lovers pack their bags and head to the California desert for two weekends that feel completely removed from everyday life. But beyond the Instagram posts and celebrity sightings, Coachella offers something deeper—and it might be exactly what you need next year.

First and foremost, it’s about the music. Coachella consistently curates one of the most diverse and exciting lineups of any festival in the world. Whether you’re into indie, pop, hip-hop, EDM, or artists you’ve never heard of (but will soon love), there’s always something happening on every stage. It’s one of the rare places where you can discover a new favorite artist at 2 p.m. and then watch a global headliner close out the night. That sense of discovery is hard to replicate anywhere else.

But Coachella isn’t just about who’s on stage—it’s about how it feels to be there. Imagine standing in a crowd as the sky turns pink and orange, your favorite song playing live, surrounded by people who are just as excited as you are. It’s a shared experience that turns strangers into friends, even if just for a moment. In a time where so much of our interaction happens online, that kind of real-life connection hits differently.

Then there’s the fashion. If you love expressing yourself through what you wear, Coachella is basically your runway. From boho-chic to futuristic rave looks, the festival is a space where creativity thrives and there are no rules. Planning outfits becomes part of the fun months in advance, and once you’re there, it feels like stepping into a living Pinterest board. It’s not about impressing anyone—it’s about showing up as your most confident, expressive self.

Of course, the experience goes beyond music and style. Coachella is also about independence and adventure. For many college students, it’s one of the first big trips you plan with friends. Booking the Airbnb, coordinating rides, budgeting for food and merch—it’s chaotic, yes, but it’s also empowering. You’re creating something on your own terms, and those memories tend to stick long after the festival ends.

There’s also something to be said for stepping outside your routine. College life can feel repetitive—classes, assignments, part-time jobs, and the constant pressure to stay on track. Coachella offers a break from that cycle. It’s a chance to pause, breathe, and immerse yourself in something purely joyful. And honestly, everyone deserves that kind of escape at least once.

Charlotte Reader / Her Campus

Is it perfect? No. It’s hot, it’s crowded, and it can be expensive. But ask anyone who’s gone, and they’ll probably tell you the same thing: it’s worth it. Not because everything goes smoothly, but because the experience is unforgettable.

So if you’ve been debating whether to go, take this as your sign. Start saving, start planning, and start convincing your friends. Next year, instead of watching from your phone, you could be there—dancing, laughing, and making memories that feel just as iconic as the festival itself.