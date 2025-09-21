Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Vote Pin on a White Sweater
Vote Pin on a White Sweater
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
CAU | Culture > News

Why Voting Matters for College Students

Azaria Bell Student Contributor, Clark Atlanta University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When election season comes around, it’s easy for college students to feel like their voices don’t matter. With midterms, internships, and everything else happening on campus, politics can feel far away from everyday life. But the truth is, college students hold incredible power when it comes to shaping the future, and that starts with voting.

Your Vote = Your Voice

roya ann miller nlmq5jC9Slo unsplash?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Unsplash

Many young people don’t realize just how much influence their age group has. According to recent voter turnout data, Gen Z and Millennials together make up nearly half of eligible voters. That means college students are one of the strongest voting blocs in the country. By casting a ballot, you’re making sure that your voice is heard on issues that affect you directly, like student loan debt, tuition costs, climate change, healthcare, and job opportunities after graduation.

Campus Life Is on the Ballot

It’s not just national issues at stake. Local elections often determine how much funding public universities get, what resources are available for mental health on campus, and even how safe your college town feels. Every time you vote, you’re not just shaping your future, you’re shaping your campus experience, too.

Breaking the Myth of “My Vote Doesn’t Count”

woman in graduation cap?width=1024&height=1024&fit=cover&auto=webp&dpr=4
Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash

One of the biggest reasons students don’t vote is because they believe their single ballot won’t make a difference. But history shows otherwise. Local elections have been decided by just a handful of votes, and in close national races, every ballot adds up. When students turn out in big numbers, they change the conversation, and politicians start paying attention.

Building a Habit That Lasts

Voted Stickers
Photo by Element5 Digital from Unsplash

Voting in college sets you up for a lifetime of civic engagement. Once you start showing up at the polls, you’re more likely to stay politically active throughout your life. Think of it like building a habit, just like going to the gym or sticking to a study schedule. The sooner you start, the stronger the habit becomes.

To Conclude

Voting matters because your future matters. College students are not just the leaders of tomorrow, we’re the decision-makers of today. By voting, you’re showing up not just for yourself, but for your community, your campus, and the generations that will come after you.

Azaria Bell is a first-year student at Clark Atlanta University, proudly representing her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida. She is currently pursuing her undergraduate degree in Criminal Justice and is passionate about using her education to advocate for equity and reform within the justice system. As a new student at CAU, Azaria is already taking initiative by getting involved. Azaria is a member of Her Campus at Clark Atlanta University. Her passion for connecting with others and creating safe, engaging spaces for young women has made her a valuable contributor to the chapter. Through Her Campus, she hopes to use her voice to highlight student experiences, promote self-confidence, and encourage open conversations around wellness, identity, and personal growth. In addition to her work with Her Campus, Azaria also serves as the Events and Activities Chair for Her Fitness at Clark Atlanta University. Outside of her leadership roles, she enjoys staying active, listening to music, and spending time with loved ones. Azaria is excited to continue growing personally and professionally, and she looks forward to making a lasting impact on her campus and beyond.