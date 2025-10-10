Why Mentorship Matters in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a sophomore biology major at Clark Atlanta University, I can confidently say that mentorship has been one of the most valuable parts of my college experience so far. College is a time of growth, exploration, and sometimes confusion, especially for those of us pursuing challenging majors or considering career paths that require years of preparation and planning. Mentorship, whether from professors, older students, or professionals in the field, makes a real difference in helping students navigate these challenges and make the most of their college years.

First and foremost, mentorship provides essential guidance and support. When I first arrived at Clark Atlanta, I was excited but also overwhelmed by the new environment, academic expectations, and all the opportunities available. My mentor, a senior biology student, was someone I could turn to with questions that I might have felt embarrassed to ask anyone else. Whether it was advice about which courses to take, how to manage my time, or tips for surviving tough classes like chemistry, my mentor helped me avoid common mistakes and feel less alone in the process. Without her, I would probably have struggled a lot more during my freshman year.

Mentorship also exposes students to valuable networks and opportunities. In the sciences especially, it’s important to get involved in research, internships, and extracurricular activities that can boost your resume and help you explore your interests. My mentor encouraged me to join clubs and guided me to a professor who became my pre-health advisor. Through these connections, I was able to participate in many pre-medical events that I wouldn’t have even known about otherwise. This experience not only helped me develop important skills but also gave me a sense of direction for my future career. Mentors often have insight into hidden opportunities and can open doors that might otherwise remain closed.

Another reason mentorship matters is that it builds confidence and helps students develop a sense of belonging. For many students, especially those from underrepresented backgrounds or first-generation college students, it can be easy to doubt yourself or feel like you don’t fit in. Having someone who believes in you and has walked a similar path can make all the difference. My mentor shared stories about her own struggles and setbacks, which made me realize that it’s normal to face challenges and that perseverance is key. Knowing that someone else has overcome similar obstacles gave me the motivation to keep going, even when classes got tough or I questioned whether I was cut out for a career in biology.

Mentorship is not a one-way street, either. As I’ve grown at Clark Atlanta, I’ve started to join clubs, giving me the opportunity to mentor a freshman myself, which I hope to work out. This experience has shown me how rewarding it is to give back and help others. By sharing what I’ve learned, I reinforce my own understanding and become a more active participant in the university community. Mentorship creates a cycle of support that benefits everyone involved and strengthens the bonds between students, faculty, and alumni.

In conclusion, mentorship matters in college because it provides guidance, creates opportunities, builds confidence, and fosters a supportive community. For biology majors like myself at Clark Atlanta University, having a mentor can make the difference between struggling alone and thriving academically and personally. I encourage every student to seek out mentors and, when the time comes, to become one for others. College is challenging, but with the right support, it can also be an incredibly rewarding journey.