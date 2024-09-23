Who’s HER in the WNBA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter.

Hey, Her Campus sports hotties! If you’re into women’s basketball, then this article is for you! Most people focus on the NBA and are unaware of the talented players in the WNBA. Many women are dominating the WNBA who are not getting the recognition they deserve. Until recently, there was not much media coverage of the WNBA, but now more people are tuning in. Because of this, most people don’t know a lot about the players. I’m here to give you some insight into a few rising stars. Let’s dive into the achievements of these athletes you need to know about!

Let’s start with my favorite rookie, Rickea Jackson, who was the 4th pick of the 2024 WNBA draft. She’s a 23-year-old forward from Detroit, Michigan, and she is making a name for herself in the WNBA. Standing at 6’ 2”, she’s not only dominating on the court but also known for her style off the court. Rickea comes from a family with a basketball background. She averaged around twenty-two points, ten rebounds, and two blocks per game in high school. Rickea was named a McDonald’s all-American, Gatorade player of the year in Michigan, and led her high school team to three consecutive championships. She was also a star off the court, being a student leader. After high school, she attended Mississippi State University, where she had many achievements, including reaching one thousand points by her junior year. Rickea then transferred to Tennessee State for her last two years and graduated with a degree in communications. Now, she is playing for the WNBA, averaging thirteen points per game for the Los Angeles Sparks.

My all-time favorite WNBA player is Dijonai Carrington. She is 26 years old and stands at 5’11” from San Diego, California. Dijonai is known for her fashion sense and has gotten media attention being a WNBA couple with her girlfriend NaLyssa Smith. She comes from a very athletic family and her dad even played in the NFL. In high school, Dijonai not only played basketball but also volleyball. She scored two thousand career points in basketball and was part of the Jordan Brand classic. She attended Stanford University, where she achieved a career-high of twenty-two rebounds in her sophomore year. She helped her team win a Pac-12 championship in her junior year and was on the Pac-12 honor roll. Due to an injury in her senior year, she was unable to play in many games. Dijonai graduated from Stanford with two degrees in African American studies and then attended Baylor. During her time at Baylor, she helped her team reach the NCAA Elite 8. She was drafted as the 20th pick in the 2021 WNBA draft by the Connecticut Sun and is averaging around twelve points and five rebounds per game and even helped her team reach the WNBA finals.

Lastly, Cameron Brink is another rising star in the WNBA. A twenty-two-year-old 6’3” player from Princeton, New Jersey, who also comes from a family with a basketball background. Her mother was roommates with Sonya Curry. Due to their friendship, Sonya became Cameron’s godmother. Cameron wasn’t a big basketball fan at first but grew to love it. In high school, she was ranked as the number 3 player in the country and made Gatorade Player of the Year, Jordan Brand Classic, and McDonald’s All-American. She even won a state title playing volleyball. Cameron attended Stanford University and was named Pac-12 player of the year, led her team in scoring and rebounding, and helped her team win an NCAA championship. After graduating from Stanford, she was drafted as the number 2 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Here she and Rickea Jackson are teammates and also good friends. Before getting an ACL injury, she averaged around 8 points and 5 rebounds per game. Now she is working to get back healthy and ready for the new season.

These are just a few of the many amazing WNBA players you should know about. With the WNBA gaining more attention, these players finally receive the recognition and support they deserve. They are also getting more brand deals and promotions, such as A’ja Wilson getting her shoes. Even though these players are new, there are still players who have been dominating the game that you should also learn about!