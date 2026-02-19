Who Should Give Gifts on Valentine’s Day Him, Her, or Both?

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at CAU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is often seen as the most romantic day of the year, a time when couples come together to celebrate their love for one another. Imagine your boyfriend plans a romantic evening for the two of you to enjoy. He asks you to be his Valentine, buys flowers, and gives thoughtful gifts. But a common question arises every year when the holiday comes around: should you also get him gifts? Relationship norms have changed drastically over time, so what should you do in this situation? Should gifts be mutual, or is it traditionally the man’s role?

The traditional View: Why Some Think Men Should Give

Courting and chivalry have slowly faded as the decades go by, but many people still believe men should take the lead when it comes to romance. Some men value traditional courting, where they pursue a woman by planning dates, buying gifts, and making romantic gestures. Movies, media, and social platforms often reinforce this image of how men “should” behave in relationships. Being pursued can feel romantic and intentional, especially within heterosexual dating dynamics where traditional roles have long been expected.

The 50/50 Perspective: Modern Relationship Values

On the other hand, the 50/50 perspective has become increasingly common, with couples choosing to share gift-giving responsibilities rather than placing the expectation on one partner. While some people see this approach as moving away from traditional romance, others view it as a reflection of modern relationship values. Going 50/50 can feel fairer, showing shared effort and appreciation for one another. It also makes sense financially, since one person isn’t responsible for all the spending. For many couples, mutual gifting becomes another way of expressing love and partnership.

Why the Debate Feels So Emotional

The debate feels emotional because gifts symbolize effort, intention, and care, not just money. People often worry about seeming unromantic or not doing enough for their partner. Social media adds pressure by showcasing elaborate gestures that may not reflect real-life relationships. Comparing real relationships to curated online moments can create unrealistic expectations and make people question whether they’re doing enough.

Different Relationship Stages, Different Expectations

The stage of a relationship also plays a major role in what feels appropriate. If you’ve been dating someone for a while, exchanging gifts or going 50/50 can be a meaningful way to show appreciation and equality in the relationship. In newer relationships, however, expectations may lean more traditional, where one person, often the man, takes the lead in planning and gifting. As relationships grow, couples usually find a balance that works best for them.

What Actually Matters More Than 50/50

Ultimately, what matters more than going 50/50 is clear communication. Setting expectations early can prevent misunderstandings and hurt feelings. Matching effort rather than matching dollar amounts is often a healthier approach because relationships shouldn’t feel transactional. Putting a price tag on every gesture can blur the line between genuine effort and simply spending money.

It’s also important to understand your partner’s love language. Gift-giving may be meaningful to one person, while another values words of affirmation or quality time more. Effort can be shown in many different ways, it simply depends on the individuals involved.

At the end of the day, romance isn’t about who pays or who gives more. It’s about whether both people feel appreciated, valued, and loved.